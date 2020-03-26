DPIIT sets up control room to resolve issues faced by essential service providers

The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) has set up a control room to monitor and resolve the difficulties faced by various stakeholders involved in manufacturing, transportation and delivery of essential commodities during March 25 to April 14. The control room was set up on Wednesday and aims to resolve the issues faced by the stakeholders during the entire lockdown period.

The stakeholders can directly approach the control room using the telephone number or email (+91 11 23062487, email-controlroom-dpiit@gov.in) following which appropriate action will be taken to resolve the concerns with the help of the concerned state government, district and police and other agencies. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced a 21-day lockdown in the entire country effective from midnight to deal with the spread of coronavirus, saying that "social distancing" is the only option to deal with the disease, which spreads rapidly.

The essential services, including food, healthcare among others, however, have been granted exemptions and the various stakeholders engaged in providing these goods and services have been allowed to operate around the country. (ANI)

