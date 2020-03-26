Left Menu
Man held for violating lockdown orders in Maharashtra

A 22-year-old man has been arrested by the Mumbai Police after he was caught roaming in the city on his bike during the country-wide lockdown.

  • Palghar (Maharashtra)
  • Updated: 26-03-2020 16:21 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

A 22-year-old man has been arrested by the Mumbai Police after he was caught roaming in the city on his bike during the country-wide lockdown. The man, identified as Rakesh Rajbhar, was on Wednesday spotted without a head gear and face mask at Vasai Wakanpada Sitaram Road in Palghar district by a police officer at the check post, police said.

In a situation where nobody is allowed to step out, police officer Sanil Balakrishna Patil gestured at him to stop by waving his hand, but Rajbhar tried to escape by speeding. The officer started chasing him on another bike, but he lost control of the vehicle and fell down at some distance. He was badly injured and was rushed to the nearest hospital by his fellow cops present on the spot.

Later, the man was arrested. A case had been registered against him under Sections 353, 333, 279, 337, 338 and the Motor Vehicle Act of the IPC, police said.

The officer is undergoing treatment at the hospital and further investigation is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

