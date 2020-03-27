TN govt appoints 500 doctors, 1000 nurses and 1508 lab technicians

In view of the current situation of COVID-19, Tamil Nadu government on Friday issued appointment orders to 1508 lab technicians, 500 doctors and 1000 nurses for immediate joining. "Considering the current situation of COVID-19, appointment orders are issued to 1508 lab technicians, 500 doctors and 1000 nurses for immediate joining. State to immediately increase its ambulance fleet with 200 new ambulances," Tamil Nadu government said.

The Centre has enforced a complete nationwide lockdown so that citizens refrain from coming in contact with persons/surfaces infected with COVID-19 which was first reported in Wuhan, China, and soon spread across the globe. According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), the cases of infections are on a rise every day and according to the latest update, the number of coronavirus cases rose to 724 in the country. (ANI)

