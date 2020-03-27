Left Menu
COVID-19 lockdown: Maharashtra govt allows sale of fishes, mangoes

The Maharashtra government on Friday directed all officials to allow the sale of fishes and mangoes in the state with necessary precautions amid the three-week countrywide lockdown.

COVID-19 lockdown: Maharashtra govt allows sale of fishes, mangoes
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The Maharashtra government on Friday directed all officials to allow the sale of fishes and mangoes in the state with necessary precautions amid the three-week countrywide lockdown. Special arrangements are being made for the transportation of mangoes and fishes.

Earlier, the Maharashtra Government discussed with the Ministry of Defence that if the need arises, defence infrastructure, such as buildings and hospitals, will be used by the state government for coronavirus-relief related works. The loan waiver scheme was also halted as there was some biometric-related issue and it could not be solved as the government is busy in coronavirus-relief related works.

The Maharashtra Health Department on Friday informed that 12 more people have tested positive for coronavirus in the state. All the twelve people came in contact with previous coronavirus patients in the state. Maharashtra is one of the worst-hit states in the country with 127 positive COVID-19 cases till now, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The total number of positive coronavirus cases in India rose to 724 on Friday, including 640 active COVID-19 cases in the country, as per the ministry. (ANI)

