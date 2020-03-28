Priyanka Gandhi urges Prime Minister, Home Minister to provide relief to migrant workers fleeing Delhi

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah to provide immediate help in all forms, including transport, for the thousands of migrant workers who are fleeing Delhi and NCR regions to return to their native place due to paucity of work in the national capital. "How can we as a nation just leave thousands of migrant workers to fend for themselves? There are men, women, and children who are walking as far as Eastern UP and Bihar. We sent planes to bring citizens from Europe, why aren't we organising transport to take the poorest and most vulnerable amongst us home?" Vadra's tweet read.

In the subsequent tweet, the Congress general secretary urged the Prime Minister and Home Minister to provide for the affected people. "It is the government's moral duty to help our fellow citizens in this time of crisis. For God's sake, Narendra Modiji, Amit Shahji please use the power you have been given to save their lives," she said in her second tweet.

With a national lockdown imposed due to the coronavirus outbreak, scores of migrants have been heading back to their hometowns on foot and buses to Uttar Pradesh. The migrants have cited reasons pertaining to non-availability of food and landlords throwing them out during this difficult phase.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in India rose to 873 on Saturday, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The total number of active cases in the country rose to 775, while 78 patients have been cured and discharged.

The number of deaths due to the infection stood at 19, while one patient has migrated. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.