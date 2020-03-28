Left Menu
Development News Edition

Priyanka Gandhi urges Prime Minister, Home Minister to provide relief to migrant workers fleeing Delhi

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah to provide immediate help in all forms, including transport, for the thousands of migrant workers who are fleeing Delhi and NCR regions to return to their native place due to paucity of work in the national capital.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 28-03-2020 15:13 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-03-2020 15:13 IST
Priyanka Gandhi urges Prime Minister, Home Minister to provide relief to migrant workers fleeing Delhi
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah to provide immediate help in all forms, including transport, for the thousands of migrant workers who are fleeing Delhi and NCR regions to return to their native place due to paucity of work in the national capital. "How can we as a nation just leave thousands of migrant workers to fend for themselves? There are men, women, and children who are walking as far as Eastern UP and Bihar. We sent planes to bring citizens from Europe, why aren't we organising transport to take the poorest and most vulnerable amongst us home?" Vadra's tweet read.

In the subsequent tweet, the Congress general secretary urged the Prime Minister and Home Minister to provide for the affected people. "It is the government's moral duty to help our fellow citizens in this time of crisis. For God's sake, Narendra Modiji, Amit Shahji please use the power you have been given to save their lives," she said in her second tweet.

With a national lockdown imposed due to the coronavirus outbreak, scores of migrants have been heading back to their hometowns on foot and buses to Uttar Pradesh. The migrants have cited reasons pertaining to non-availability of food and landlords throwing them out during this difficult phase.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in India rose to 873 on Saturday, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The total number of active cases in the country rose to 775, while 78 patients have been cured and discharged.

The number of deaths due to the infection stood at 19, while one patient has migrated. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Robert Pattinson’s The Batman shoot halted, his snap with Kristen Stewart on Instagram

Dakota Johnson shows how she washes & rubs her hands with brush – watch new video

How Son Ye-Jin and Hyun Bin's sense of 'camaraderie' help in difficult filming conditions

Spain, Turkey reject China’s faulty testing kits over incorrect results

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Coronavirus lockdowns to speed up long-pending change in supply chains

With millions of production lines impacted, business disruptions to some extent are unavoidable and the lessons learned from this turbulence will leave an everlasting impact on both global and local levels of supply chains....

COVID 19 to catalyze the redefinition of urban planning and sustainability

Until now the urban planning was focused on mitigation to natural disastrous, climate change, pollution, chronic illness and lifestyle diseases. However, the global pandemic of novel coronavirus is going to change the whole narrative of urb...

Ebola to COVID 19: Has Geopolitics prevailed over Professionalism in WHO

World Health Organization WHO is perceived as one of the most professional bodies of the United Nations. However, the role of WHO has come under question in handling outbreak two deadly diseases Ebola Viral Disease EVD and novel Coronaviru...

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. Geopolitics in the time pandemic is defining a new world order. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is ...

Videos

Latest News

Keshav Prasad Maurya condoles Beni Prasad Verma's death

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Saturday expressed his condolences on the demise of former Union Minister Beni Prasad Verma. In a condolence message, Maurya expressed his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved fam...

Adityanath visits SGPI's trauma centre to review arrangements for COVID-19 patients

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday visited the trauma centre of Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences SGPI to review the arrangements made for the coronavirus patients. The Chief Minister visited the...

Delhi Police distributes food, essential commodities during lockdown

While the migrant labourers and daily wage workers are facing many problems due to paucity of jobs in the national capital owing to the nationwide lockdown, the Delhi Police has started distributing food, water, and medicines at multiple lo...

ANALYSIS -With eye on election, Trump in high-stakes balancing act over coronavirus response

President Donald Trump offered a preview of his re-election campaign playbook last year when he visited the building site of a multi-billion-dollar cracking unit in western Pennsylvania, hailed as one of the largest construction projects in...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020