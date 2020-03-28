Left Menu
Development News Edition

5 new coronavirus positive cases found in Noida today: DM BN Singh

District Magistrate (DM) BN Singh on Saturday informed that 5 new coronavirus positive cases have been found in the city.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Noida (Uttar Pradesh)
  • |
  • Updated: 28-03-2020 17:27 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-03-2020 17:27 IST
5 new coronavirus positive cases found in Noida today: DM BN Singh
Gautam Buddh Nagar District Magistrate BN Singh. Image Credit: ANI

District Magistrate (DM) BN Singh on Saturday informed that 5 new coronavirus positive cases have been found in the city. On Friday, three people were tested positive for the same.

"The three-including a mother and daughter are a resident of Sector 137 and third patient lives in Greater Noida Sector 3," said Gautam Buddh Nagar District Magistrate BN Singh. The District Magistrate later seized both the properties on reciving the infomration.

Prior to that, Noida Authority CEO Ritu Maheshwari on Thursday morning allowed the delivery of essential commodities at consumer's doorsteps. This came after Prime Minster Narendra Modi had on Tuesday announced a 21-day lockdown in the entire country effective from midnight to deal with spread of the coronavirus, saying that " social distancing" is the only option to deal with the disease, which spreads rapidly.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), there are 873 confirmed cases of coronavirus cases in the country and 19 fatalities have been reported. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

How Son Ye-Jin and Hyun Bin's sense of 'camaraderie' help in difficult filming conditions

Robert Pattinson’s The Batman shoot halted, his snap with Kristen Stewart on Instagram

Dakota Johnson shows how she washes & rubs her hands with brush – watch new video

Spain, Turkey reject China’s faulty testing kits over incorrect results

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Coronavirus lockdowns to speed up long-pending revamping of supply chains

With millions of production lines impacted, business disruptions to some extent are unavoidable and the lessons learned from this turbulence will leave an everlasting impact on both global and local levels of supply chains....

COVID 19 to catalyze the redefinition of urban planning and sustainability

Until now the urban planning was focused on mitigation to natural disastrous, climate change, pollution, chronic illness and lifestyle diseases. However, the global pandemic of novel coronavirus is going to change the whole narrative of urb...

Ebola to COVID 19: Has Geopolitics prevailed over Professionalism in WHO

World Health Organization WHO is perceived as one of the most professional bodies of the United Nations. However, the role of WHO has come under question in handling outbreak two deadly diseases Ebola Viral Disease EVD and novel Coronaviru...

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. Geopolitics in the time pandemic is defining a new world order. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is ...

Videos

Latest News

Taliban says will not negotiate with team announced by Afghan government

The Taliban will refuse to negotiate with the team announced by the Afghan government, the militant groups spokesman said on Saturday, in a potential setback to the next steps of the U.S.-brokered peace process.Spokesman Zabuhullah Mujahid ...

Violence erupt in China as people try to coroavirus-hit Hubei

In a rare display of public anger in China, dozens of people in central Hubei province, the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak till recently, attacked official vehicles after they were stopped from crossing a bridge and travel to neighbo...

Uttar Pradesh reports 5 fresh COVID-19 cases

Five fresh cases of coronavirus were reported in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday, officials said. With this, the number of people affected by the deadly disease in the state rose to 55, Medical and Health Principal Secretary Amit Mohan Prasad sai...

Competition Comm revises guidance note for combination applications

Competition Commission has revised its guidance note for filing applications seeking approvals for combinations, a move that will help in having a more standardised review process. The guidance note for Form I has been revised with a view t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020