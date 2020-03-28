5 new coronavirus positive cases found in Noida today: DM BN Singh

District Magistrate (DM) BN Singh on Saturday informed that 5 new coronavirus positive cases have been found in the city. On Friday, three people were tested positive for the same.

"The three-including a mother and daughter are a resident of Sector 137 and third patient lives in Greater Noida Sector 3," said Gautam Buddh Nagar District Magistrate BN Singh. The District Magistrate later seized both the properties on reciving the infomration.

Prior to that, Noida Authority CEO Ritu Maheshwari on Thursday morning allowed the delivery of essential commodities at consumer's doorsteps. This came after Prime Minster Narendra Modi had on Tuesday announced a 21-day lockdown in the entire country effective from midnight to deal with spread of the coronavirus, saying that " social distancing" is the only option to deal with the disease, which spreads rapidly.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), there are 873 confirmed cases of coronavirus cases in the country and 19 fatalities have been reported. (ANI)

