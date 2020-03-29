Combating COVID-19: 155 arrested for violating lockdown in U'khand

Police have said that as many as 155 people were arrested on Sunday in the state for violating the lockdown, which has been imposed to check the spread of coronavirus.

Police said that 1,866 people were arrested and 329 FIRs were lodged in connection with the violation of lockdown in Uttarakhand so far. "155 people arrested today," said the police. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

