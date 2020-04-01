COVID-19: PM Modi to hold video conference with all CMs

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a video conference with all the Chief Ministers of the states on Thursday over COVID-19. Earlier, the Prime Minister had on March 20 interacted with the Chief Ministers via video conferencing to discuss measures to combat COVID-19.

At that time, he said that the threat of COVID-19 is common for all states and underscored the need of Centre and all states working together. Modi also said that while participation of citizens is necessary to combat the challenge, but panic needs to be avoided. He stated that given the global context of spread of the virus in various countries, constant vigilance is of paramount importance.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday informed that till now, there are 1,637 COVID-19 cases, including 386 new positive cases since Tuesday. There have been 38 deaths while 132 people have recovered, the ministry said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.