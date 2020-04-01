Delhi Police arrests fair price shop owner for misappropriation of foodgrains

The Delhi Police on Wednesday arrested a fair price shop owner in Raghubir Nagar here over alleged misappropriation of foodgrains. The accused has been identified as Ravinder Kumar (64).

"The Food and Civil Supply Officer (FSO) checked the owner's shop and saw that there was a board outside the shop, which carried a general notice that there is no ration and therefore, the ration will not be disbursed today," an official statement said. "The FSO, at the instance of owner Ravinder Kumar, also checked the General Parchun shop located in Raghubir Nagar, Khyala where 21 jute bags of rice (50 kg each) meant for disbursement at the fair price shop were recovered," it added.

The statement further said that FSO sealed both the shops. A case has been registered under Section 7 of Essential Commodity Act, Section 53 of Disaster Management Act, Section 3 of Epidemic Act and Sections 188 and 409 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). (ANI)

