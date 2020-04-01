PM Modi discusses domestic, international aspects of COVID-19 with Kuwaiti counterpart

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday held a telephonic conversation with his Kuwait counterpart Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah and the two leaders discussed the domestic and international aspects of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. "Both leaders discussed the domestic and international aspects of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. They agreed that their officials would maintain regular contact during the health crisis in order to exchange information and explore avenues of cooperation and mutual support," a PMO release said.

The Kuwaiti leader stressed that his country "greatly values the contributions" of the large Indian community and would continue to ensure their safety and welfare in the present situation. The Prime Minister expressed his "warm thanks and appreciation for this kind reassurance."

Modi conveyed his greetings and best wishes for the good health of the Amir of Kuwait, the royal family and the people of Kuwait. "He underlined the importance that India attaches to its relations with Kuwait, a valued member of India's extended neighborhood," the release said. (ANI)

