Left Menu
Development News Edition

PM Modi discusses domestic, international aspects of COVID-19 with Kuwaiti counterpart

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday held a telephonic conversation with his Kuwait counterpart Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah and the two leaders discussed the domestic and international aspects of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-04-2020 20:34 IST | Created: 01-04-2020 20:34 IST
PM Modi discusses domestic, international aspects of COVID-19 with Kuwaiti counterpart
Prime Minister Narendra Modi.. Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday held a telephonic conversation with his Kuwait counterpart Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah and the two leaders discussed the domestic and international aspects of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. "Both leaders discussed the domestic and international aspects of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. They agreed that their officials would maintain regular contact during the health crisis in order to exchange information and explore avenues of cooperation and mutual support," a PMO release said.

The Kuwaiti leader stressed that his country "greatly values the contributions" of the large Indian community and would continue to ensure their safety and welfare in the present situation. The Prime Minister expressed his "warm thanks and appreciation for this kind reassurance."

Modi conveyed his greetings and best wishes for the good health of the Amir of Kuwait, the royal family and the people of Kuwait. "He underlined the importance that India attaches to its relations with Kuwait, a valued member of India's extended neighborhood," the release said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

AYUSH Ministry initiates work on PM's advice for scientific solutions to fight COVID 19

Globalization post-coronavirus to get a hit, self-sufficiency paradigm to rule

Song Joong-Ki’s new projects revealed, Song Hye-Kyo’s Instagram post on Bottega Veneta

Govt extends last date of bidding for stake sale in BPCL by more than a month to June 13: Official notice.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sanitation post-COVID 19: Tissue paper not in fashion, learn to wash

Tissue paper has failed COVID 19 test. The modern understanding of sanitation is passing through a stage of transformation. Those who used to feel proud of using tissue paper have been compelled to wash frequently their hands with soap. In ...

Globalization post-coronavirus to get a hit, self-sufficiency paradigm to rule

The massive scale of coronavirus outbreak, accompanied by uncertainty and fear, could lead to new behaviors and beliefs in the 21st-century population that is empowered with the internet....

Ayurveda for COVID 19: Professionals owe the responsibility to protect it from quacks and fake news

Indian Ayurveda professionals are lagging behind their foreign counterparts in handling quacks and protecting credentials of the Ayurveda at the time of COVID 19 pandemic. The professionals of Ayurveda cannot abjure the responsibility to co...

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Videos

Latest News

World could face food crisis in wake of coronavirus: UN, WTO

The heads of three global agencies warned Wednesday of a potential worldwide food shortage if authorities fail to manage the ongoing coronavirus crisis properly. Many governments around the world have put their populations on lockdown to sl...

Coronavirus: Kerala start-up waives interest on agro loans

As novel coronavirus continues to affect various industries colossally, a city-based fintech startup set a benchmark by waiving off interest and processing charges worth Rs 25 lakh on agro-loans it distributed to 136 farmers in Tamil Nadu w...

Overwatch League to play rest of regular season online

The Overwatch League will play the remainder of its 2020 regular season via online matches due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the esports league announced. Matches are planned to run through August, with the league announcing that it ...

Testing of frontline staff to reach 100,000s in coming weeks- English medical boss

Testing of frontline staff will go from the thousands to hundreds of thousands within the coming weeks, Public Health Englands Medical Director Yvonne Doyle said on Wednesday.We are very committed to our NHS National Health Service frontlin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020