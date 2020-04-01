PM Modi, Uddhav Thackeray hold telephonic conversation over COVID-19 situation in Maharashtra
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray held a telephonic conversation on Wednesday on the prevailing COVID-19 situation in Maharashtra.ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 01-04-2020 22:43 IST | Created: 01-04-2020 22:43 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray held a telephonic conversation on Wednesday on the prevailing COVID-19 situation in Maharashtra. "They also discussed tomorrow's video conferencing scheduled at 11 am between the Prime Minister and all Chief Ministers," Maharashtra CMO sources said.
Meanwhile, the Union Health Ministry said that there are a total of 1,637 cases in India, including 38 deaths. "During the last 24 hours, 376 new confirmed cases and 3 new deaths have been reported. 132 persons have been cured or discharged from the hospitals after recovery," the ministry said. (ANI)
