U.S. says believes Iran was directly involved in killing of Iranian dissident in Turkey

U.S. says believes Iran was directly involved in killing of Iranian dissident in TurkeyReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 02-04-2020 05:51 IST | Created: 02-04-2020 05:51 IST
The United States believes Iran's Ministry of Intelligence and Security (MOIS) was directly involved in the killing of Iranian dissident Masoud Molavi Vardanjani, who was shot dead last November in Turkey, a senior administration official told Reuters on Wednesday.
Reuters last week reported that two intelligence officers in Iran's consulate in Istanbul had instigated the killing of Vardanjani, who criticized the Islamic Republic's political and military leaders.
