NATO welcomes North Macedonia as 30th ally

NATO welcomes North Macedonia as 30th allyReuters | Brussels | Updated: 02-04-2020 23:18 IST | Created: 02-04-2020 22:26 IST
NATO foreign ministers welcomed North Macedonia as the alliance's newest member on Thursday, ending a long process that included a change to the country's name. "We welcome North Macedonia as NATO's 30th ally," NATO foreign ministers said in a statement following a video conference, which North Macedonia's minister was part of as a full member.
North Macedonia raised its flag at NATO headquarters in Belgium earlier this week. NATO members signed an accord last year allowing the ex-Yugoslav republic to become the 30th member of the U.S.-led military alliance, after a deal with Greece ended a long dispute over its name. Macedonia changed its name to North Macedonia.
