Left Menu
Development News Edition

I am proud of my dad : Class-IV student, daughter of Delhi policeman pens an emotional letter

A class IV student, daughter of a Delhi police Head Constable has written a letter thanking her father and all his colleagues who are putting their lives at risk for ensuring the safety of others during the lockdown imposed in the backdrop of coronavirus outbreak.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-04-2020 14:38 IST | Created: 03-04-2020 14:38 IST
I am proud of my dad : Class-IV student, daughter of Delhi policeman pens an emotional letter
Vidhi, with her father, Delhi Police Head Constable Anil Kumar Dhaka at their residence on Friday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

A class IV student, daughter of a Delhi police Head Constable has written a letter thanking her father and all his colleagues who are putting their lives at risk for ensuring the safety of others during the lockdown imposed in the backdrop of coronavirus outbreak. The police personnel are doing a tough job round the clock to ensure there are no lapses and safety and security is maintained.

The letter written by Vidhi Dhaka, the daughter of Head Constable Anil Kumar Dhaka, reads, "You do not sleep at night. You come late to your house or sometimes you don't come to the house. So I, Vidhi Dhaka, daughter of Anil Kumar Dhaka, want to thank you and your staff for taking care of everyone without thinking of your own lives." Speaking to ANI on Friday, 8-year-old Vidhi said, "I wrote this because for the past few days I was not seeing my dad in the house whenever I woke up. I am proud of my dad and of all police personnel but I am also afraid that they might catch the disease. Therefore, I wrote this letter to him and for all other policemen, doctors who are working hard."

Anil, her father, on the other hand, said that he had shown the letter to his seniors who were moved after reading it. "I had shown this letter to the SHO, he too was moved after reading it. At first, she always used to complain about me leaving the house and wanted me to stay in rather than going for the duty. I had to make her understand that I am serving the nation and it is important that we are there," Anil said.

The total number of coronavirus cases in India on Friday climbed to 2301, including 156 cured and discharged and 56 deaths, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. At present, there are 2088 COVID-19 active cases in the country.

Earlier today, on the completion of 9 days of the 21-day lockdown imposed to prevent the spread of coronavirus Prime Minister Narendra Modi had appealed to countrymen to light Diyas and candles on April 5 at 9 pm for 9 minutes to fight the darkness spread by the pandemic. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

In blow to Airbnb, EU court adviser says solving housing shortage is priority

Tourism post-COVID 19: Lessons learned, out-of-box strategies to ensure the revival

DU vice chancellor gets Delhi Minorities Commission notice over 'hate messages' from teachers

Mumbai: BMC makes public GIS map of COVID-19 affected areas

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tourism post-COVID 19: Lessons learned, out-of-box strategies to ensure the revival

In the pre-COVID 19 period the tourism industry was seen with much hope throughout the world. However, the COVID 19 pandemic has completely paralysed the tourism industry and its dependent sectors. The tourism industry in the post-COVID 19 ...

Cybersecurity post-COVID 19: More internet means more threats, stay alert folks!

When supported by adequate digital awareness campaigns and more crackdowns on cybercrimes, increased internet usage will help more people embrace technology and better understand the risks, bringing us closer to unleashing the true potentia...

Rising temperatures in India seem to counter the spread of COVID 19 infections

Scary predictions on the rate of spread of COVID 19 infections in India are floating in media. But the data on the spread of infections coming so far point to a contrary trajectory putting a question mark on such predictions. Explanations o...

Sanitation post-COVID 19: Tissue paper not in fashion, learn to wash

Tissue paper has failed COVID 19 test. The modern understanding of sanitation is passing through a stage of transformation. Those who used to feel proud of using tissue paper have been compelled to wash frequently their hands with soap. In ...

Videos

Latest News

Eskom restores power supply in Soweto

Eskom has restored power supply in Meadowlands, Orlando East and West, Nomzamo, Diepkloof and other parts of Soweto. This is as a result of outages caused by technical faults and network overloading. The power utility conducted essential ma...

After lifting lockdown, Wuhan residents asked to stay home amid fears of rebound of coronavirus

The authorities in Chinas Wuhan, the epicenter of the novel coronavirus, on Friday asked its residents to stay at home and avoid non-essential outings amid fears of a possible rebound of the disease due to the steady rise in the asymptomati...

COVID-19: Bollywood celebs lend support to PM Modi’s appeal to light lamps, stay indoors

Endorsing Prime Minister Narendra Modis appeal to the countrymen to light lamps on April 5 to display the nations collective resolve to combat coronavirus outbreak, a host of Bollywood celebrities urged people to wholeheartedly carry out th...

Merkel ends her self-quarantine, returns to chancellery

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has ended her self-quarantine and returned to the chancellery on Friday after testing negative for coronavirus several times, her spokesman said.Merkel had been self-quarantining and working from home after r...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020