Police officers, doctors applaud each other for their services amid COVID-19 lockdown in Bhopal

Amid the countrywide lockdown, police officers, doctors, nurses and other medical staff at the Narmada Trauma Centre in Bhopal applauded each other as a mark of gratitude for their services. The essential services providers have been working hard amid the lockdown in order to fight the virus and ease its impact on the country.

Earlier, when the nation observed 'Janata Curfew' on March 22 responding to the call of Prime Minister Modi, people across the country came out in their balconies and clapped to express their gratitude to the medical professionals combating the coronavirus outbreak. Today is the 10th day of the 21-day lockdown imposed by the Centre from March 25 in order to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

There are 2,088 active cases of COVID-19 in India as per the latest update of the Union Health Ministry on Friday. Till now, 156 patients have either been cured or discharged, while 56 deaths have been reported. (ANI)

