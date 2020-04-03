23 arrested for organising Friday prayers in Kerala

Police have arrested 23 persons, including a school manager at Erattupetta in Kottayam district, who organised Friday prayers. They were arrested from Thanmaya school, said Erattupetta police.

In another incident, five persons, including a priest, were arrested for conducting a mass prayer in a Church at Kochi. Later they were released on bail. The mass was conducted in St. Mary's church at Kakkattupara. Fr. T Varghese, who is the priest was arrested and later released, said Puthencruz police.

This comes at a time when the country is under a 21-day lockdown to prevent the spread of the highly contagious coronavirus. (ANI)

