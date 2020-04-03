Left Menu
Development News Edition

Relief to NDTV, SC quashes I-T notice

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-04-2020 19:49 IST | Created: 03-04-2020 19:49 IST
Relief to NDTV, SC quashes I-T notice

In a relief to NDTV Ltd, the Supreme Court Friday quashed the notice of the Income Tax department seeking to re-assess the income of the media house for financial year 2007-08. A bench of Justices L Nageswara Rao and Deepak Gupta set aside the August 10, 2017 order of the Delhi High Court which had dismissed the petition of NDTV Ltd against the I-T re-assessment notice.

“We, accordingly, allow the appeal by holding that the notice issued to the assessee (NDTV) shows sufficient reasons to believe on the part of the assessing officer to re-open the assessment but since the revenue has failed to show non-disclosure of facts the notice having been issued after a period of 4 years is required to be quashed,” the bench said. The I-T department had issued re-assessment notice in March 2015 to the media group after noting that Rs 642 crore has allegedly not been computed for the tax assessment purposes of NDTV for financial year 2007-2008.

It was alleged that media group's UK based subsidiary, NDTV Network PLC, had issued a step-up coupon bonds for amount of USD 100 million in July 2007, through a bank of New York for a period of five years. Without going into the merits of the case, the top court framed three questions related to the dispute for its consideration which included whether in the facts and circumstances of the case, it can be said that the revenue had a valid reason to believe that undisclosed income had escaped assessment.

It also framed questions on whether the assessee did not disclose fully and truly all material facts during the course of original assessment which led to the finalisation of assessment order and undisclosed income escaping detection. While answering one of the issues framed, the bench said, “At the stage of issuance of notice, the assessing officer is to only form a prima facie view. In our opinion the material disclosed in assessment proceedings for subsequent years was sufficient to form such a view. We accordingly hold that there were reasons to believe that income had escaped assessment in this case”. Dealing with the issue of alleged disclosure of material facts by NDTV, the bench said though the I-T department had argued before it that the media group has suppressed the facts, the revenue department had taken an opposite stand before the high court.

“We are clearly of the view that the revenue, in view of its counter-affidavit before the High Court that it was not relying upon the non-disclosure of facts by the assessee, could not have been permitted to orally urge the same,” the bench said. It said, “Even otherwise we find that the assessee had fully and truly disclosed all material facts necessary for its assessment and, therefore, the revenue cannot take benefit of the extended period of limitation of 16 years”. The bench noted the proviso two of section 147 of the I-T Act says that limitation period would be 16 years if the revenue is derived from a foreign entity.

It said that if the revenue is to rely upon the second proviso and wanted to urge that limitation of 16 years would apply, then in our opinion in the notice or at least in the reasons in support of the notice, the assessee should have been put to notice that the revenue relies upon the second proviso. “The assessee could not be taken by surprise at the stage of rejection of its objections or at the stage of proceedings before the High Court that the notice is to be treated as a notice invoking provisions of the second proviso of Section 147 of the Act,” the bench said. The top court made it clear that it has not expressed any opinion on whether the Income Tax department could take benefit of the second proviso in the facts of the case. “Therefore, the revenue may issue fresh notice taking benefit of the second proviso if otherwise permissible under law,” the bench said, adding that both the parties shall be at liberty to raise all contentions with regard to the validity of such notice.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

In blow to Airbnb, EU court adviser says solving housing shortage is priority

Tourism post-COVID 19: Lessons learned, out-of-box strategies to ensure the revival

DU vice chancellor gets Delhi Minorities Commission notice over 'hate messages' from teachers

Mumbai: BMC makes public GIS map of COVID-19 affected areas

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Workforce has embraced remote working and hyperlocal coworking spaces: GoFloaters CEO & COO

GoFloaters pay-as-you-use service with flexible plans is the best-suited model for on-the-go workforce segment, say Shyam Sundar Nagarajan, CEO, and Srivatsan Padmanabhan, COO....

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

In his video message to the nation on Friday the Prime Minister talks about peoples collective power to win the invincible. However, he has made no concreate efforts to win over the confidence and represent the collective power of the polit...

Tourism post-COVID 19: Lessons learned, out-of-box strategies to ensure the revival

In the pre-COVID 19 period the tourism industry was seen with much hope throughout the world. However, the COVID 19 pandemic has completely paralysed the tourism industry and its dependent sectors. The tourism industry in the post-COVID 19 ...

Cybersecurity post-COVID 19: More internet means more threats, stay alert folks!

When supported by adequate digital awareness campaigns and more crackdowns on cybercrimes, increased internet usage will help more people embrace technology and better understand the risks, bringing us closer to unleashing the true potentia...

Videos

Latest News

WB govt announces virtual classes for students of class 9 to 12

With the suspension of classes due to coronavirus pandemic since March 16, West Bengal government on Friday announced one week long virtual classroom for students of higher classes of state-run schools from next week. Education minister Par...

Official mascots of 19th Asian Games unveiled

The Olympic Council of Asia OCA on Friday announced the three sporty robots representing the UNESCO World Heritage sites of Hangzhou in eastern China as the official mascots of the 19th Asian Games. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the masc...

COVID-19 cases in Delhi mounts to 386; two more deaths: Authorities

The total number of coronavirus cases in the national capital on Friday mounted to nearly 386, with 93 fresh cases and two deaths being reported in a day, according to the Delhi Health Department. The total cases include 259 people who took...

Maha COVID-19 tally now 490; 67 new cases, 6 deaths in a day

With 67 persons diagnosed for COVID-19 on Friday, the number of coronavirus positive cases in Maharashtra has gone up to 490, health officials said. Of the 67 new patients, 43 are from Mumbai, 10 from MMR, nine from Pune and three from Ahme...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020