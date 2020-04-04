Left Menu
Odisha reports 20 coronavirus positive cases

With 15 new positive cases, the COVID-19 tally in Odisha on Saturday climbed to 20, said the State Health and Family Welfare Department.

ANI | Bhubaneswar (Odisha) | Updated: 04-04-2020 09:53 IST | Created: 04-04-2020 09:53 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

With 15 new positive cases, the COVID-19 tally in Odisha on Saturday climbed to 20, said the State Health and Family Welfare Department. Out of the 15, seven persons were in close contact with the coronavirus patient from Suryanagar, which include his wife, daughter and tenants.

Moreover, 3 persons from Bomikhal, 2 from Bhadrak, 1 each from Cuttak, Puri and Jaipur detected positive for the fatal virus, said the health department. 1395 people were tested for the coronavirus in the state till Friday. The Odisha government announced a 48-hour shutdown across Bhubaneswar, Cuttack and Bhadrak from 8 pm on Friday in view of increasing cases of COVID-19 in these cities."In the backdrop of discovery of new cases of COVID-19, the Odisha government has announced 48 hours shutdown across Bhubaneswar, Cuttack and Bhadrak. Except for hospitals and selected medicine stores, everything else will remain closed," the State Health Department tweeted.

The total number of COVID-19 positive cases in India on Friday rose to 2,547 including 162 cured/discharged and 62 deaths, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

