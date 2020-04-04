AIIMS Delhi appeals staff to contribute one-day salary to PM CARES fund

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences in the national capital has appealed to all its faculty, officers and staff to contribute one day's salary to Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situation (PM-CARES) fund to combat coronavirus. "It has been decided to appeal to all the faculty/officers/staff members to contribute one day salary to Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situation Fund to aid the government effort to fight the COVID-19 pandemic," AIIMS said in an appeal issued on Friday.

It further said that if any faculty, officer or staff had an objection with the proposal, they could intimate their concerned administrative officer about the same in writing. "If no objection is received by April 6, 2020, the deduction of an amount equal to one day salary will be made from the arrears," it said.

"The dean, medical superintendent, all chief of centers, all heads of the department units sections and all branch officers are requested to bring this appeal to the notice of all faculty, officers, and staff and encourage them to contribute for the noble cause," it added. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, had last month, appealed to the citizens to generously donate to the PM-CARES fund to combat the menace of coronavirus in the country.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases rose to 2,902 on Saturday. (ANI)

