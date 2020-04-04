PM Modi to interact with floor leaders of political parties on April 8 through video conferencing on COVID-19

With the country battling coronavirus threat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with floor leaders of various political parties on April 8 through video conferencing and discuss ways to strengthen the fight against the disease. "Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with floor leaders of political parties (who have more than five MPs in Parliament) through video conferencing on April 8 at 11 am," Parliamentry Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said in a release.

Congress has said that the government should hold an all-party meeting to discuss the crisis created by COVID-19. The country is in a lockdown to prevent spread of coronavirus. The 21-day lockdown was announced by the Prime Minister on March 24.

Earlier today, the Prime Minister chaired a joint meeting of empowered groups constituted for planning and ensuring the implementation of COVID-19 response in the country. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

