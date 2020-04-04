Combating COVID-19: AP CM urges people to stay united

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Saturday urged the people to stand united in the challenging times of coronavirus, whose cases in the country continue to rise. Referring to the media reports and social media discussions on the Tablighi Jamaat meeting, he said: "It should be seen as an unfortunate incident but not as an intentional one."

"We all should stand united in these tough times, and show the spirit of unity. That is what even Prime Minister Narendra Modi intended," he said. He further said that the salary deferment announced for the state government employees will not be applicable to the staff of those departments, who are on the frontline in the battle against the coronavirus.

In a video message, he urged the people to participate in the fight as Indians. "I have to tell you one thing. A few days ago, a religious congregation was held in Delhi. People from many areas of the country and even from some other countries attended that congregation. Some delegates, particularly foreign delegates, were infected. In an unfortunate turn, the virus spread among Indians and the people of our state," he said.

"But one should not consider this as an intentional one, but as an unfortunate incident. This cannot be attributed to any specific religion or caste and see them as culprits. Nobody should project this as a crime committed intentionally by a group of persons. Such attempts are very unfortunate, and they won't be good in showing our unity," he added. The Chief Minister said that nobody should use this unfortunate incident to brand any particular religion and added that the virus won't spare anybody in the name of caste, religion or region.

"In this battle, our enemy is a virus that is invisible to our naked eye. We all are fighting against it as human beings. We have to show our unity to the world in this regard. Our Prime Minister also has given a call to light up lamps for 9 minutes at 9 pm on April 5. Those lamps will give the message that we are all one, with no differences of castes, religions, regions or states," he said. "What we need now is that we have to stand together. A virus-like corona should not bring differences between us," he said. (ANI)

