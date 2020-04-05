Quarantined people clash with officials in Bihar's Siwan
A clash broke out on Saturday between block officials and people lodged at a quarantine centre in Raghunathpur Block of Siwan district.ANI | Siwan (Bihar) | Updated: 05-04-2020 00:32 IST | Created: 05-04-2020 00:32 IST
A clash broke out on Saturday between block officials and people lodged at a quarantine centre in Raghunathpur Block of Siwan district. One person was allegedly injured in the incident.
Earlier in the day, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar held a meeting via video conferencing with the health department officials and specialist doctors in Patna. The Chief Minister held a detailed discussion with the officials and doctors to take stock of the situation in the state amid the COVID-19 crisis, according to an official.
To address the problems of Bihar's migrant workers stuck in Delhi, a control room has been set up at Bihar Bhawan in the national capital. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
