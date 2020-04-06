HC nod to medical termination of 24 wk pregnancy of teen rape survivor

The Kerala High Court has given the nod to the medical termination of 24 week long pregnancy of a 14- year-old rape survivor. The plea seeking termination of the pregnancy was moved by the victim's father.

The Division bench, comprising Justices A K Jayasankaran Nambiar and Shaji P Chaly allowed the plea after considering recommendations of the medical board that continuation of the pregnancy would pose a risk to the mental and physical health of the victim. The order was issued after consulting with the chairperson of the medical board through video conferencing, ensuring that there would not be any health issues to the victim.

The teenager had gone missing from her home nearly five months ago. A 28-year-old man who allegedly raped the minor, was arrested and charged under relevant sections of the IPC and POCSO.

