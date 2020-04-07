Left Menu
COVID-19: Rajnath Singh chairs meeting of Group of Ministers

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday chaired a meeting of Group of Ministers on COVID-19.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-04-2020 12:16 IST | Created: 07-04-2020 12:16 IST
Visual from the meeting chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday chaired a meeting of Group of Ministers on COVID-19. Home Minister Amit Shah, Minister of Information and Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar, Minister for Textiles and Women and Child Development Smriti Z Irani, Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Ram Vilas Paswan were among the Union Ministers present at the meeting.

A meeting of Group of Ministers was held at Singh's residence on April 3 as well. India's tally of COVID-19 positive cases rose to 4,421, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Tuesday. Out of the 4,421 cases, 3,981 are active cases while 325 have been cured or discharged and one has migrated. The total death toll stands at 114. (ANI)

