Maharashtra Excise Dept registers 152 cases, arrests 55 people amid lockdown

The Maharashtra Excise Department on Tuesday registered 152 cases and arrested 55 people in the last 24 hours, amid the coronavirus lockdown. The excise department also seized liquor worth over Rs 38 lakhs.

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra Cyber Department has registered a total of 113 FIRs against people spreading fake information on social media related to coronavirus and the lockdown. After 150 more COVID-19 positive cases were reported in Maharashtra yesterday, the total number of coronavirus cases in the state surged to 1,018, according to Maharashtra's Health Department.

As many as 100 more people tested positive for coronavirus in Mumbai on Tuesday and five died due to the deadly virus. The number of cases in Mumbai has increased to 590. The Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry on Tuesday informed that the total number of coronavirus positive cases in the country has gone up to 4,789 including 4,312 active cases, 353 cured/discharged/migrated people and 124 deaths. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.