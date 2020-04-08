Two more test COVID-19 positive in West Bengal, total active cases 71

Two new COVID-19 positive cases were reported in West Bengal on Wednesday, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said. With this, the tally of active COVID-19 cases in West Bengal stood at 71.

Earlier, to refrain individuals from violating lockdown and keep them occupied, Minister Shashi Panja distributed ludo game kits among the people of her constituency in Shyampukur. The central government has clamped a 21-day countrywide lockdown to contain the spread of novel coronavirus. With an increase of 773 cases in the last 24 hours, India's tally of COVID-19 cases climbed to 5,194 cases on Wednesday, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Of them, 4,643 cases are reported to be active cases, while 401 people have recovered/discharged. (ANI)