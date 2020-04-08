Man behind France knife attack charged with terrorism offences, murder

French authorities have charged with terrorism offences and murder a man who carried out a fatal knife attack southeastern France at the weekend, the French anti-terrorist prosecutor’s office told Reuters on Wednesday.

Two people died and five were wounded in the April 4 attack in the town of Romans-sur-Isère on Saturday.

