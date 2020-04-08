Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19 : Centre issues 'containment plan' for JJ clusters, slum areas

The Union Health Ministry has drafted an complete containment plan for Jhuggi-Jhopdi clusters/slums in view of COVID-19 pandemic. Mumbai's Dharavi slum has emerged as one of the hotspot for the transmission of coronavirus.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-04-2020 23:22 IST | Created: 08-04-2020 23:22 IST
COVID-19 : Centre issues 'containment plan' for JJ clusters, slum areas
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Union Health Ministry has drafted an complete containment plan for Jhuggi-Jhopdi clusters/slums in view of COVID-19 pandemic. Mumbai's Dharavi slum has emerged as one of the hotspot for the transmission of coronavirus. The Central government has opined that communities with inadequate shelter and overcrowding are at high risk in the transmission of diseases with epidemic potential. Hence, the government stated that unauthorized colonies and jhuggi-jhopdi clusters pose a serious problem.

In case any positive case is detected in the locality, 'containment plan' will be put in place for which local authorities are required to cooperate with the health authorities. Health ministry has strictly instructed the residents of JJ clusters/slums to follow social distancing, no out-door activities are to be allowed, no mass gatherings and elderly people to stay indoors.

"If residents of JJ clusters/slums have any contact with a confirmed case of COVID-19, then they need to get home quarantine for 14 days. If they develop fever, cough, running nose, difficulty in breathing, they have to immediately inform the local representatives/ward members for further assistance with regard to testing, medical care which will be provided by health department free of cost at identified hospitals. Patient will be transported using ambulance services," said the official. "Details of all the persons who had close contact with the suspected case shall be shared with concerned health officials and have to be subjected to home quarantine for observation," he added.

It has been advised to the representatives/ward members that common areas in JJ clusters/slum like toilets, water supply areas and surfaces which are majorly touched by residents to be disinfected. "They have to ensure cleaning of toilets frequently. Local authorities have to prevent crowding around public amenities such as toilets, drinking water sources, ration shops. However, people waiting in these areas should maintain a distance of 1m and face away from each other and refrain from touching their eyes, nose and mouth," said the health ministry official.

The World Health Orgnaization (WHO) has declared the COVID-19 (SARS-CoV 2) as public health emergency for the international concern. It may be note that health ministry has issued a national helpline number 1075 or 011-23978096 or whatsapp number 9013151515 for COVID19. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

HUL partners with UNICEF to support India's fight against COVID-19

Peaky Blinders Season 6 production stops, Season 5 on Netflix, Why Season 7 is confirmed

Jamie Dornan reveals his surprising ‘self-isolation’ look on Instagram

DoT relaxes radiation norms for mobile towers installation, upgradation

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Now not the time to look back at response to COVID-19 crisis, says UN chief as Trump blasts WHO

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres on Wednesday said it is not the time to look back and assess how organisations and nations have reacted to the coronavirus crisis and called for global unity and solidarity to stop the pandemic, a day a...

COVID-19: One more tests positive in Himachal, total cases rise to 29

One more person tested positive for coronavirus in Himachal Pradesh, taking the total number of active cases in the state to 21, a senior health official said. With this, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the state rose to 29.Additional...

France's Macron to address nation on Monday on coronavirus crisis

French President Emmanuel Macron will address the nation regarding the new coronavirus situation on Monday evening, the presidential palace said on Wednesday.According to the latest figures showing 10,869 fatalities, France has the fourth-h...

Zoom hires former Facebook security chief to beef up privacy, safety

Zoom Video Communications Inc has tapped former Facebook security chief Alex Stamos as an adviser and set up an advisory board to improve the privacy and security of its rapidly growing video-conferencing app amid a global backlash. The app...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020