Delhi Govt to cut its expenses drastically: Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said considering the current state of revenue, the state government will have to cut its expenses drastically.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-04-2020 23:36 IST | Created: 08-04-2020 23:36 IST
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said considering the current state of revenue, the state government will have to cut its expenses drastically. Kejriwal said that all the government offices have been instructed to stop all expenses except salary and any expense except coronavirus and lockdown related expense will be incurred only after the permission is granted by the Finance Department.

"All government departments of Delhi have been instructed to stop all expenses except salary. Any expenditure other than corona and lockdown related expenses will be incurred only with the permission of the Finance Department. In the view of the current state of revenue, the government will have to cut its expenses drastically," he tweeted. Earlier the government made wearing face masks compulsory in public areas of Delhi to contain the spread of coronavirus. (ANI)

