Left Menu
Development News Edition

ITBP reaching out to people in far flung areas of Himalayan range, facilitates distribution of essential items

Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) Troops are reaching out to people living in far flung areas to provide and facilitate distribution of essential items across the country. The force has been asked keep good care of people who are living in areas where there is hardly any communication.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-04-2020 00:50 IST | Created: 09-04-2020 00:50 IST
ITBP reaching out to people in far flung areas of Himalayan range, facilitates distribution of essential items
ITBP reach out to far flung areas of Himalayan range, facilitates distribution of essential items. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) Troops are reaching out to people living in far flung areas to provide and facilitate distribution of essential items across the country. The force has been asked keep good care of people who are living in areas where there is hardly any communication. Areas in Leh, Himachal Pradesh, Uttrakhand and villages situated at Himalayan range are getting adequate supply of essential items.

"The Jawans of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) are providing ration, fuel, medicines besides other daily use items in different parts of the Country during the lock down. They are also helping authorities in enforcement of the lockdown and keeping an eye on the supplies being provided to the needy. Remote border villages of Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Sikkim, and Arunachal Pradesh and parts of Chhattisgarh where the Force is deployed have been focused specially by the Force besides other parts of the nation such as Patna, Ludhiana, Jalandhar to name a few," ITBP, Spokesperson Vivek Pandey said. According to ITBP Migrant laborers, villagers are provided ration and other items free of cost. The concerned administrations are also provided help aiding them to reach to the remotest parts of Himalayas.

"Thousands of people are benefited with the gesture. The Force is also running awareness campaigns in the areas and keeping social distancing in mind, providing correct information to the people of these areas," ITBP says. ITBP troops have distributed essential items to locals in remote Thangi village, Kinnaur in Himachal Pradesh, have ration items to the BPL families of border villages and stranded labourers in Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh. Not only in Northern India but ITBP has also helped people in Northeast India. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

HUL partners with UNICEF to support India's fight against COVID-19

Peaky Blinders Season 6 production stops, Season 5 on Netflix, Why Season 7 is confirmed

Jamie Dornan reveals his surprising ‘self-isolation’ look on Instagram

DoT relaxes radiation norms for mobile towers installation, upgradation

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Saudi-led coalition to announce Yemen ceasefire at midnight

The Saudi-led coalition fighting Yemens Iran-aligned Houthi movement will announce at midnight on Wednesday it is halting military operations nationwide to support a U.N. ceasefire initiative, three sources familiar with the matter told Reu...

Chile announces $2 billion fund to benefit informal workers amid coronavirus outbreak

Chilean President Sebastian Pinera on Wednesday announced a fresh 2 billion fund to help support the countrys informal workers as the coronavirus outbreak continues to batter the South American nations economy.Chiles government had previous...

Sanders quits U.S. presidential race, setting up Biden battle with Trump

Bernie Sanders, a democratic socialist whose progressive agenda pushed the Democratic Party sharply to the left, ended his White House campaign on Wednesday, clearing the way for a Nov. 3 election battle between former Vice President Joe Bi...

Ten thousand more US National Guard troops to help with coronavirus efforts in coming weeks

The number of National Guard troops helping combat coronavirus is expected to increase by more than 10,000 in the next week or two, the head of the U.S. National Guard said on Wednesday.General Joseph Lengyel told reporters at the Pentagon ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020