Left Menu
Development News Edition

Touchscreen generation no less in reading facial cues: Study

The growing use of mobile technologies among kids, have created speculations about the children getting worse at reading emotions and picking up cues from people's faces. However, a recent study suggests that today's kids are comparatively no different from the children who did not grow up with tablets and smartphones.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 09-05-2020 16:59 IST | Created: 09-05-2020 16:31 IST
Touchscreen generation no less in reading facial cues: Study
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

The growing use of mobile technologies among kids, have created speculations about the children getting worse at reading emotions and picking up cues from people's faces. However, a recent study suggests that today's kids are comparatively no different from the children who did not grow up with tablets and smartphones. Infancy and early childhood are critical developmental phases during which children learn to interpret important non-verbal cues such as facial expressions, tone of voice, and gestures.

Traditionally, this happens through direct face-to-face communication. But with the ubiquitous use of tablets and other devices today -- among toddlers, as well as their caregivers -- the psychologists wanted to know: Have younger children missed the opportunity to understand these cues? The study tested the ability of more than 50 sixth graders in 2017, and more than 50 sixth graders in 2012 -- both male and female, from the same Southern California public school -- to correctly identify emotions in photographs and videos.

Most children from the sixth-grade class of 2012 were born in 2001, while the first iPhone came out in 2007, for example, and the first iPad in 2010 -- a time when the sixth graders from the 2017 class were infants and toddlers. The psychologists found that the 2017 sixth-graders scored 40 per cent higher than the 2012 class at correctly identifying emotions in photographs and made significantly fewer errors than the 2012 students.

In addition, the 2017 students were better at identifying the emotions in a series of videos, but only slightly better, a difference the researchers said is not statistically significant. The psychologists did not look at face-to-face communication. The study has been published in the journal Cyberpsychology, Behavior, and Social Networking.

"At a time when so many people are communicating through screens, I hope our findings give parents some peace of mind that kids seem to be able to learn to read social cues in photos," said lead author Yalda T. Uhls, a UCLA adjunct assistant professor of psychology and founder and executive director of the UCLA-based Center for Scholars and Storytellers. In today's world, young people use photos and, increasingly, video to communicate. In 2018, for instance, 69 per cent of teens reported they used Snapchat and 72 per cent used Instagram, both of which incorporate pictures and text messages, Uhls said.

A 2017 study with 500 participants found that nearly half of children between the ages of 6 and 12 regularly used a social media app or website, with 29 per cent of those aged 6 to 8 reporting they used Snapchat. Another study, from 2016, found that 50 per cent of children had a social media account before age 12, with 11 per cent getting their account before age 10. Uhls noted that even text-based communication can convey emotion through capitalisation, emoticons, and repetition.

"Perhaps our 2017 participants had more opportunities to see, communicate and learn nonverbal emotion expressed in photographs of faces than those from 2012 because of the time spent taking and reviewing photos of themselves and others," she said. Uhls strongly recommends that families have face-to-face conversations around the dinner table and at other times of the day. She also encourages parents to put their devices away when talking with other people, especially their children.

She noted that while the 2017 participants improved in their ability to read emotional cues in photos, she is not we certain whether this ability transfers to their ability to assess emotions in person; she thinks it may. "With so many of our kids on screens so frequently, it is important to know those good things can come from their interactions with photos," Uhls said. "I would expect with the recent increase in video communication, they may be now learning these cues from video chat too."

She said that by evaluating the nuances of screen time, researchers can learn which practices have educational value and which do not. "Technology is always evolving, and I expect that researchers will seek to understand how increased exposure to pictures, videos, live chats, games, virtual reality and other emerging platforms for communication impact our youth," Uhls said. (ANI)

TRENDING

MoD and Tata Power SED sign contract for modernisation of 37 airfields

Twitter photos not loading? Users report issues in opening pictures

CSIR sanctions project to develop human monoclonal antibodies as therapy for COVID-19

World Thalassemia Day: Way forward for patients amid Covid-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Telehealth post-COVID 19: Break stereotypes and embracing the potential of technology

Despite the continuous research and improvement in telehealth, its uptake has been nominal, especially in low-income countries which stand to benefit the most from it. ...

Videos

Latest News

13 more people test positive for COVID-19 in Jammu and Kashmir; number of cases rises to 836: Officials.

13 more people test positive for COVID-19 in Jammu and Kashmir number of cases rises to 836 Officials....

62-yr-old becomes second COVID-19 fatality in UP's Gautam Buddh Nagar

A 62-year-old man died due to coronavirus in Noida, becoming the second COVID-19 fatality in Uttar Pradeshs Gautam Buddh Nagar district, officials said on Saturday. The resident of Sector 66 was among the two people who tested positive for ...

Tamil Nadu CM urges PM to place amendments to Electricity Act in abeyance

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Saturday shot off a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging him to prevail upon the Ministry of Power to put the proposed amendments to the Electricity Act in abeyance till they wer...

Adani Transmission Q4 net down 60 pc at Rs 59 cr on one-time writeoff

Adani Transmission on Saturday reported a 60 per cent drop in consolidated net profit at Rs 58.97 crore for the March quarter. The fall was mainly on account of a one-time writeoff of Rs 185 crore finance sunk cost, it said in a regulator...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020