Left Menu
Development News Edition

Decisions based on coin flips to change status quo make people happier: Study

Tossing a coin to make a major life decision, after all, is not a bad choice as a new study indicates.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 23-05-2020 15:38 IST | Created: 23-05-2020 15:05 IST
Decisions based on coin flips to change status quo make people happier: Study
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

Tossing a coin to make a major life decision, after all, is not a bad choice as a new study indicates. The paper appeared in the journal The Review of Economic Studies and was published by Oxford University Press.

Every person faces difficult decisions with potentially life-changing consequences: whether to quit a job, seek more education, end a relationship, quit smoking, etc. While behavioral economics offers several decision-making models, from "prospect theory" to "the sunk cost fallacy," it has little to say about people's overall happiness with their choices after they make important decisions.

To investigate this, the University of Chicago economist Steven Levitt created a website (Freakonomics Experiments) where subjects answered a series of questions. Some examples of questions asked by Levitt, the co-author of Freakonomics, and several other books, were: Should I quit my job? Should I move? Should I propose? Should I adopt it? Users were also invited to create their own questions, including Should I get a tattoo? Should I try online dating? Should I rent or buy?

One choice, either the affirmative or the negative, was then assigned to heads and the other assigned to tails. Prior to the coin flip, the subjects were encouraged to identify the third party to verify their outcomes. Both the initial coin-flipper and the third parties received a follow-up survey after two-months and six-months. The two-month survey found that participants favored the status quo, making a change less frequently than they predicted they would before the coin toss. At the six-month survey, this bias toward the status quo was gone.

Furthermore, those who were instructed by the coin toss to switch their current position were more likely to actually make the change, reported that they were substantially happier, and said that they were more likely to make the same decision if they were to choose again. This was true for virtually every question at both the two- and six-month surveys. These results are inconsistent with the conventional theory of choice. In such a theory, people who are on the margins should, on average, report equal happiness regardless of which decision they made.

"Society teaches us 'quitters never win and winners never quit', but in reality, the data from my experiment suggests we would all be better off if we did more quitting', said author Steven Levitt. "A good rule of thumb in decision making is, whenever you cannot decide what you should do, choose the action that represents a change, rather than continuing the status quo," Levitt added.

TRENDING

Have Song Hye-Kyo & Hyun Bin reconciled their relationship? Know the truth behind it

One Piece Chapter 980: Fight among Supernovas of Worst Generation, title revealed

The Dragon Prince Season 4 cast revealed, Plot to pivot around region of Xaldia

Inflation outlook highly uncertain; elevated level of inflation in pulses worrisome, requires review of import duties: RBI Governor.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Merkel defends Germany coronavirus restrictions

German Chancellor Angela Merkel is defending her countrys coronavirus restrictions and calling on her compatriots to keep respecting social distancing rules. Germany started loosening its lockdown restrictions on April 20 and since then has...

NGT directs CPCB to submit report on improvement of water quality in Ganga, Yamuna

Taking note of reports that water quality in Ganga and Yamuna has improved during the coronavirus lockdown, the National Green Tribunal has directed the Central Pollution Control Board CPCB to study and analyse the extent of reduction of in...

Minister hails Sonu Sood for arranging buses for migrants

Maharashtra minister and NCP leader Jayant Patil on Saturday praised Bollywood actor Sonu Sood for arranging buses for migrant workers desirous of returning to their homes. Noting that Sood has played a villain in some of his films, the wat...

It was all 'fire and smoke': eyewitnesses recount Pak plane crash

Its wings sliced through rooftops, sending flames and plumes of dark smoke into the air before the Pakistan International Airlines plane with 99 people on board came crashing down with a deafening explosion onto a street here, according to ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020