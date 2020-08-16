Left Menu
Development News Edition

On Navroz, know all about traditional 'Haft-Sin' table and its significance

To usher the new year, Parsi and Irani community celebrate 'Navroz', the Parsi New Year as per Iranian Calendar. It begins at the stroke of the vernal equinox when the sun crosses the equator.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-08-2020 12:55 IST | Created: 16-08-2020 12:55 IST
On Navroz, know all about traditional 'Haft-Sin' table and its significance
The 'Haft Seen' table decorated on Navroz. Image Credit: ANI

To usher the new year, Parsi and Irani community celebrate 'Navroz', the Parsi New Year as per Iranian Calendar. It begins at the stroke of the vernal equinox when the sun crosses the equator. The festival which marks the celebration of Nowruz [which means New Day in Farsi] involves a time-honoured tradition which includes the gathering of the families around a ceremonial table known as the 'Haft-Sin'.

Young and old hold hands and count down to the New Year together and cheer 'Eide Shoma Mobarak', or Happy New Year. The tradition 'Haft-Sin' or 'Haft Seen' (Persian for "Seven S's" ) refers to seven items whose names start with S in Persian, which are placed on a table along with other things as part of Iranian New Year tradition. The 'Haft-sin' table generally consists of the following seven items:

1. Sabzeh - wheat, barley, mung bean, or lentil sprouts are grown in a dish. It is a reminder of nature symbolises rebirth, renewal and growth after leaving behind a period of inaction in the winter. 2. Samanu - wheat germ sweet pudding.

3. Senjed - Persian olive symbolises love. 4. Serkeh - vinegar symbol of patience and longevity

5. Seeb - apple represents health and beauty. 6. Seer - garlic symbolises medicine and are believed to keep evil spirits and bad omens away.

7. Somaq - sumac which is also believed to be the spice of life. The reddish-purple powder is used as a spice in Middle Eastern cuisine to add a lemony taste to meat and salads, symbolizes the colour of sunrise and the triumph of good over evil Let us have a look at the items that are sometimes included in the special tradition of'Haft-Sin' table :

'Sonbol', which is a flower and a symbol of spring's arrival, Sekkeh or the coins are also often added to adorn the table and is the symbol of wealth and prosperity. 'Saat' or the clock is also kept on the 'Haftseen' table and is a symbol of time. The special table is also decorated with eggs, as a mark of fertility, a mirror which signifies self-reflection, the candle which signifies enlightenment. Other than the following items, the 'Haft-Sin' table is also adorned with goldfish, as a symbol of progress, and a book as a symbol of wisdom. (ANI)

TRENDING

J-K announces LG's gold medal for public servants

Science News Roundup: British fossil hunters find bones of new dinosaur species, cousin to T.Rex; 'Secret' life of sharks and more

Science News Roundup: Research lab to make environmentally friendly flip flops from algae; Mystery of the dimming of massive star Betelgeuse explained and more

Science News Roundup: 'Secret' life of sharks; Mystery of the dimming of massive star Betelgeuse explained and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

97 caught for obscenity, flouting COVID-19 norms at restaurant

Mumbai Police nabbed 97 people, including 28 women, from a restaurant here in the wee hours of Sunday for allegedly disobeying COVID-19 prevention protocols and indulging in obscene acts, officials said. The women were later let-off while o...

18 killed, 21 missing after Nepal landslide

Eighteen bodies have been recovered in Nepals Sindhupalchowk district after a landslide hit the area on August 14, officials said. Twenty-one others are still missing as rescuers continued to search for people trapped under the debris.Lands...

COVID-19: Prayagraj streets remain deserted amid weekend lockdown

The streets of Prayagraj wore a deserted look amid the weekly coronavirus-lockdown, imposed in the district on weekends. The lockdown shall continue till 5.00 am on Monday morning.According to an earlier notification, the weekend lockdown w...

Cyclist Triyasha Paul tests positive for coronavirus

The Sports Authority of India SAI on Sunday said that cyclist Triyasha Paul has tested positive for coronavirus. Paul, who is a part of the National Cycling Camp scheduled to begin at Indira Gandhi National Stadium, arrived at the camp on A...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020