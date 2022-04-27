Tara Sutaria raises glam quotient in black and white mini skirt

Confused about what to wear at a party? Actor Tara Sutaria's latest outfit for 'Heropanti 2' promotions will definitely solve your problem. On Tuesday, Tara stepped out in Mumbai wearing a black satin crop top paired with a high-waisted mini skirt.

The skirt has a plain black waistband and a hem while the centre fabric came in the form of animal print. She kept her look classic by sporting black heels. Apart from her outfit, she also caught attention with her fringes.

Speaking of her film 'Heropanti', it is all set to hit the theatres on April 29. Tiger Shroff is the male lead in the action thriller. (ANI)

