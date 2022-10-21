7 Tips for Wearing Jewelry to Work

For many people, an office is a place where they can wear more subdued clothing and accessories than they might on the weekend. But that doesn't mean your jewelry needs to be boring. A few well-chosen pieces can add personality to your look and help you feel more put together. Here are seven tips for wearing jewelry to work.

1. Mind Your Dress Code

To avoid standing out in a negative way, it's important to know and follow your office's dress code. If you're unsure, err on the side of caution and stick to more conservative pieces. In general, it's best to avoid anything too flashy or dangly. Also, be mindful of how much skin you're showing. If your office is casual, you might be able to get away with wearing a sleeveless top or dress, but in a more formal setting, it's best to keep your shoulders and arms covered.

2. Keep It Simple

When it comes to office-appropriate jewelry, less is usually more. A few simple, understated pieces will help you look polished without being overdressed. Stick to classic shapes and neutral colors that will go with anything in your wardrobe.

3. Let Your Neckline Do the Talking

Your neckline is a great place to start when choosing jewelry to wear to work. If you're wearing a crew-neck shirt or turtleneck, a statement necklace is a perfect way to add a little personality to your look. If you're wearing a V-neck or scoop-neck top, opt for a pair of stud earrings with evil eye bracelet. And if you're wearing a collared shirt, keep the focus on your face with a pretty pair of drop earrings.

4. Choose the Right Earrings

When it comes to earrings, size and shape matter. If you have a long neck, opt for earrings that sit close to your face, like studs or small hoops. If you have a short neck, go for longer, danglier earrings. And if you have a wide face, avoid earrings that are too large or bulky, which will only make your face look wider.

5. Mix Metals

One easy way to add interest to your look is to mix and match metals. If you usually wear silver, try pairing it with gold. Or if you typically stick to one metal, try pairing it with a different metal or material, like wood or leather.

6. Wear Rings With Caution

Rings can be tricky to wear to work since you run the risk of looking too flashy or unprofessional. If you decide to wear a ring, stick to simple, understated designs and avoid anything that's too big or gaudy. It's also a good idea to limit yourself to one ring per hand. You can try mothers ring.

7. Play With Texture

In addition to mixing and matching metals, you can mix and match different textures to add interest to your look. Try pairing a smooth evil eye ring with a textured pair of earrings, or vice versa. You can also mix and match different materials, like wood, leather, and beads.

Conclusion

To sum it up, following these seven tips will help you nail the jewelry-wearing office look. Mind your office's dress code, stick to simple and classic pieces, and mix and match different metals and textures to add interest to your look. With a little bit of trial and error, you'll soon find the perfect balance of stylish and professional.

(Disclaimer: Devdiscourse's journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The facts and opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of Devdiscourse and Devdiscourse does not claim any responsibility for the same.)