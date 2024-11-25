Dr. Jitendra Singh Chairs National Conference of State GAD Secretaries: Focus on Governance, Reforms, and Capacity Building

Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology; Earth Sciences and Minister of State for PMO, Department of Atomic Energy, Department of Space, Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, Dr. Jitendra Singh presided over a pivotal conference in New Delhi with General Administration Department (GAD) and Personnel Secretaries from States and Union Territories. The meeting aimed to assess the current status of GAD operations across regions, share innovative reforms, and discuss the central government’s governance initiatives under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Governance Vision: Viksit Bharat 2047

Dr. Jitendra Singh unveiled a forward-looking governance strategy aligned with the “Viksit Bharat 2047” vision, emphasizing transparency, efficiency, and technology-driven solutions. He highlighted the importance of regular interaction and knowledge-sharing among administrative leaders to address the evolving challenges of governance and strengthen public trust.

Highlights of the Conference

Capacity Building Initiatives:

The Minister emphasized the transformative impact of Mission Karmayogi, which institutionalizes capacity building at all levels of civil service. This program, complemented by initiatives like the National Learning Week, provides tailored training for civil servants across hierarchies, including Deputy Secretaries and Joint Secretaries in state administrations.

Mentorship Framework:Addressing suggestions from participants, Dr. Singh acknowledged the value of mentorship and shared details about the 2016 mentorship program under the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT). He highlighted its success in bridging experience gaps by fostering interaction between senior mentors and younger officers, thus equipping the next generation with governance expertise.

Grievance Redressal Mechanisms: The Minister underscored the remarkable progress in grievance handling, with the annual number of complaints resolved increasing from 2 lakh in 2014 to over 25 lakh in 2024. This centralized system, bolstered by technology like eHRMS and face recognition, has significantly enhanced public trust in the government’s responsiveness.

Technological Advancements in Governance

The conference stressed the integration of technology as a critical enabler of administrative efficiency. Notable innovations included:

Digital Grievance Redressal Platforms: Modern systems have revolutionized citizen interactions, with success stories from various states serving as models for replication.

eHRMS Adoption: Streamlining personnel management through electronic systems has resulted in better accountability and resource optimization.Face Recognition Technology: This tool has improved identification processes and enhanced operational transparency.

Governance Reforms and Legal Measures

Dr. Jitendra Singh highlighted recent reforms like the 2018 amendments to the Prevention of Corruption Act, which brought accountability to both bribe-givers and takers. Such measures aim to foster integrity and a balanced approach to corruption, strengthening public confidence in administrative systems.

Discussions and OutcomesThe conference featured sessions led by the DoPT and the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG) on topics including:

Implementation of the Right to Public Grievance Redressal Act.Digitalization campaigns and state-specific initiatives to modernize administrative processes.Collaboration on online knowledge-sharing series to equip civil servants with contemporary governance tools.

Call for Collaborative Governance

Dr. Singh emphasized the need for states and Union Territories to adopt innovative practices and technologies. He encouraged states to share success stories and adopt best practices to foster nationwide progress. The Minister assured continued collaboration between the DoPT, DARPG, and states to implement transformative governance models.

Key Participants and Leadership

The event was enriched by the presence of senior officials, including DoPT Secretary Shri Tuhin Kanta Pandey, DARPG Secretary Shri V. Srinivas, and state GAD representatives, who provided valuable insights into ongoing reforms and challenges.

A Unified Vision for India’s Future

In his concluding remarks, Dr. Jitendra Singh expressed confidence in the collective efforts of administrative leaders to achieve greater public service efficiency. He reiterated the government’s commitment to empowering civil servants to navigate dynamic governance landscapes and deliver impactful outcomes, reinforcing the foundation for a “Viksit Bharat 2047”.

This conference exemplifies the government’s dedication to fostering collaboration and innovation, laying the groundwork for a modernized and responsive governance framework.