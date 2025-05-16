UN Expert Urges Somalia to Act on Human Rights as Security and Governance Challenges Mount

The Government of Somalia must implement tangible, long-term reforms to improve the country's dire human rights and security conditions, according to Isha Dyfan, the United Nations Independent Expert on the situation of human rights in Somalia. Speaking at the conclusion of a 10-day official visit, Dyfan delivered a sobering assessment of the nation’s progress, pointing to a complex web of political instability, violent extremism, and legislative stagnation that continues to inhibit the full realization of fundamental rights for Somali citizens.

Grave Concerns Amid Transition

Dyfan’s visit coincides with a period of intense transformation in Somalia. As the African Union and the United Nations are gradually withdrawing or transitioning responsibilities, Somalia is facing a rapidly evolving political and humanitarian landscape. According to Dyfan, these developments are having a severe impact on the enjoyment and protection of human rights.

"At a time when the United Nations and the African Union are transitioning, Somalia is experiencing rapidly changing political, security and humanitarian developments that severely impact the enjoyment of human rights,” she said in her closing statement.

Al-Shabaab's Enduring Threat

The expert emphasized that the violent extremist group Al-Shabaab remains the most significant threat to human rights in Somalia. “I strongly condemn the actions of Al-Shabaab,” Dyfan stated. “They remain the main perpetrators of a range of human rights abuses and are keeping the country in a perpetual security crisis.”

Al-Shabaab's activities include targeted killings, arbitrary arrests, and the suppression of information, often through threats and violence against civilians and journalists. The group’s enduring presence in several regions continues to destabilize communities and obstruct both humanitarian access and state-building efforts.

Progress in Legal Reform, But Gaps Remain

Dyfan welcomed some progress, particularly at the regional level, where legislative milestones such as the adoption of Anti-Female Genital Mutilation and Disability Acts were noted. She praised the launch of national consultations on constitutional reforms relating to the rule of law and accountability, calling these steps “a positive beginning.”

However, she warned that these measures fall short of the comprehensive legislative reform required at the federal level. Laws critical to protecting vulnerable groups, including the Offences of Rape and Indecency Bill, the Child Rights Bill, the Juvenile Justice Bill, and the Anti-Female Genital Mutilation Bill, remain pending. The federal government has yet to take decisive action to review and enact these laws, which are vital to building a legal foundation that safeguards human rights.

Additionally, Somalia’s Media Law and Penal Code have not been updated to reflect modern standards of justice and freedom of expression.

Media Freedom and Civic Space Under Siege

The Independent Expert raised alarm over the deteriorating state of press freedom in Somalia. “Al-Shabaab continues to target, kill and intimidate media workers to suppress any reporting critical of its activities and narratives,” she said.

Beyond insurgent threats, journalists also face harassment from state authorities. Reports of arbitrary arrests, beatings, and unlawful detentions by Somali security forces are widespread. This crackdown has created a chilling effect on journalism, depriving the public of crucial information, particularly regarding security developments.

Inclusive Governance Still Elusive

Despite some progress in promoting inclusive governance, challenges persist. Dyfan acknowledged government initiatives to enhance the political participation of women and persons with disabilities (PWDs). This includes a quota system mandating 30% female and 5% PWD representation in electoral candidates.

However, she cautioned that Somalia's deeply entrenched clan-based political system might undermine these efforts. “Clan-based structures entrenched in the country’s governance system may determine the eventual outcome of the elections,” she said, suggesting that these traditional mechanisms often overshadow formal legislative reforms.

Minority Rights: Unrecognized and Overlooked

Dyfan highlighted a troubling lack of inclusion for minority groups. “While there is consensus on the existence of minority groups, there seems to be a lack of clarity as to who these groups should include,” she noted. This ambiguity, combined with limited political will, results in the marginalization of these communities in national decision-making processes.

The expert urged Somali authorities to implement institutional safeguards that promote inclusivity, equality, and the protection of those historically left behind.

International Support Remains Vital

Dyfan concluded her statement by calling on the international community to maintain and strengthen support for Somalia. She emphasized the need for investments in legal and institutional frameworks that can uphold human rights and provide protection for vulnerable populations.

“The development of strong legal and institutional structures is essential to advancing peace and human rights in Somalia,” Dyfan concluded.

Her remarks underscore a pivotal moment for Somalia. As international actors scale down their presence, the burden of human rights protection increasingly falls on Somali institutions. Whether the government can rise to the challenge remains to be seen—but the urgency to act has never been greater.