Tragedy Strikes: Fatal Fire at Algerian Orphanage

A devastating fire at an orphanage near Algiers resulted in 11 casualties and 19 injured individuals, including those with disabilities. The cause remains unknown. Algeria has faced numerous fires amid a heatwave, with emergency services battling hundreds of blazes across the country.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-07-2026 14:10 IST | Created: 16-07-2026 14:10 IST
Tragedy Strikes: Fatal Fire at Algerian Orphanage
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  • Country:
  • Algeria

In a tragic incident, a fire at an orphanage near Algeria's capital claimed the lives of eleven people and injured nineteen others. The blaze erupted in the Mohammadia district of Algiers' eastern suburbs.

Emergency services reported that ten of the injured sustained burns, while five individuals with disabilities were successfully evacuated. The firefighting operation is ongoing, with authorities yet to confirm details about the victims' identities, ages, or the fire's cause.

This calamity occurs against a backdrop of a severe heatwave in Algeria, where civil protection units have tackled 913 fires nationwide since July 8, according to state news agency APS, referencing information from the General Directorate of Civil Protection.

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