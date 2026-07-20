Breaking Barriers: Japan's First Mayor Takes Maternity Leave

On Monday, Shoko Kawata, the mayor of Yawata, Japan, became the nation's first sitting mayor to take maternity leave, a move that has sparked both local criticism and international attention. Kawata, 33, had to establish a maternity leave protocol for mayors, as none previously existed.

As the youngest female mayor in Japan, Kawata expressed surprise at being the first to take such leave, noting the lack of young and female mayors in the country. Her departure from tradition at the Yawata's Taiko festival, where she walked behind the mikoshi instead of riding on it, underscored her progressive stance.

Despite some backlash, including concerns over her full salary during leave, many residents support Kawata’s decision. Her move spotlights gender inequality in Japanese politics, where women struggle for representation and rights, urging societal reforms to counter low birth rates and economic stagnation.