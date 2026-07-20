India's 'Cockroach' Movement: A Youth Uprising Against Systemic Failures

The youth-led 'Cockroach' movement in India is gaining momentum against systemic corruption, notably examination paper leaks. Despite police interventions, the movement has mass support and aims to challenge governmental leadership. Hunger-striking activist Sonam Wangchuk's hospitalization has intensified protests, highlighting high unemployment among India's youth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-07-2026 11:07 IST | Created: 20-07-2026 11:07 IST
India's 'Cockroach' Movement: A Youth Uprising Against Systemic Failures
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In the heart of New Delhi, the youth-led 'Cockroach' movement faces a critical moment as supporters clash with police during attempts to march on parliament. The demonstration represents a significant challenge to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, attracting millions on social media and increasing nationwide attention.

The protests intensified after activist Sonam Wangchuk was forcibly hospitalized while on a hunger strike. Thousands converged at the Jantar Mantar protest site, demanding the education minister and prime minister's resignation. Authorities, concerned about potential unrest, deployed heavy security.

The movement arose after a national exam paper leak affected millions of students. Protesters, motivated by rampant corruption and youth unemployment, remain determined to press for reform and accountability, particularly in the education system.

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