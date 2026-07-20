India's 'Cockroach' Movement: A Youth Uprising Against Systemic Failures

In the heart of New Delhi, the youth-led 'Cockroach' movement faces a critical moment as supporters clash with police during attempts to march on parliament. The demonstration represents a significant challenge to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, attracting millions on social media and increasing nationwide attention.

The protests intensified after activist Sonam Wangchuk was forcibly hospitalized while on a hunger strike. Thousands converged at the Jantar Mantar protest site, demanding the education minister and prime minister's resignation. Authorities, concerned about potential unrest, deployed heavy security.

The movement arose after a national exam paper leak affected millions of students. Protesters, motivated by rampant corruption and youth unemployment, remain determined to press for reform and accountability, particularly in the education system.