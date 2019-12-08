Here are six spas in Philadelphia which will help you relax and unwind!

Vacatiniong in Philadelphia and looking for some good quality spas to help yourself relax and unwind? Here are six good quality hotels that are offering spa and will help you find the best suitable place. A visit to The Logan, just off the Benjamin Franklin Parkway, is not complete without experiencing the botanical power of pure CBD infused oils and healing balms with a 4-in-1 CBD Quartet.

A decadent massage, moisturizing wrap and reflexology are just some of the highlights of this scalp to sole treatment. Then, only a few blocks from Rittenhouse Square, Hotel Palomar offers a personalized spa experience in the comfort and seclusion of your own room. You can choose from a handful of natural, organic treatments like the Spirulina Body Wrap - a detoxifying treatment of pure salt-lake-harvested seaweed finished with a firming and purifying marine and lavender moisturizer.

Your guest room can be transformed into a spa at the Inn at Penn, a Hilton Hotel in UniversityCity. Try an in-room service like the Aroma Journey Massage, which includes one of fouraromatherapy blends infused with essential oils: lavender, pink grapefruit, chamomile and lemon balm, or calendula and orange. Richel D'Ambra Spa & Salon in The Ritz-Carlton Hotel, Philadelphia caters to air travellers with its Optimal Hydration Facial. Using trehalose, baobab extract and hyaluronic acid, the treatment will make your face soft and smooth and leave you looking refreshed.

The Rittenhouse Spa & Club in The Rittenhouse Hotel offers spa packages for everyone, including options like tea for two paired with a 30-minute spa service and a gents signature manicure and pedicure. Guys can really pamper themselves with the nearly four-hour gentleman's ultimate treatment experience, which includes a facial, 90-minute massage, eye grooming and more - plus the option to add a hot shave, fine scotch and a cigar. A short distance from historic Valley Forge National Historical Park is the spa at The Valley Forge Casino Resort, a destination with modern guest rooms, live entertainment nightly and a full-amenity casino.

If you are in need of a little care, schedule a Bamboo Massage, which utilizes warm, authentic bamboo tools to promote circulation, nerve perception and relaxation. (ANI)

