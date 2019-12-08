Left Menu
Development News Edition

Here are six spas in Philadelphia which will help you relax and unwind!

Vacatiniong in Philadelphia and looking for some good quality spas to help yourself relax and unwind? Here are six good quality hotels that are offering spa and will help you find the best suitable place.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Philadelphia
  • |
  • Updated: 08-12-2019 13:40 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-12-2019 13:40 IST
Here are six spas in Philadelphia which will help you relax and unwind!
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Vacatiniong in Philadelphia and looking for some good quality spas to help yourself relax and unwind? Here are six good quality hotels that are offering spa and will help you find the best suitable place. A visit to The Logan, just off the Benjamin Franklin Parkway, is not complete without experiencing the botanical power of pure CBD infused oils and healing balms with a 4-in-1 CBD Quartet.

A decadent massage, moisturizing wrap and reflexology are just some of the highlights of this scalp to sole treatment. Then, only a few blocks from Rittenhouse Square, Hotel Palomar offers a personalized spa experience in the comfort and seclusion of your own room. You can choose from a handful of natural, organic treatments like the Spirulina Body Wrap - a detoxifying treatment of pure salt-lake-harvested seaweed finished with a firming and purifying marine and lavender moisturizer.

Your guest room can be transformed into a spa at the Inn at Penn, a Hilton Hotel in UniversityCity. Try an in-room service like the Aroma Journey Massage, which includes one of fouraromatherapy blends infused with essential oils: lavender, pink grapefruit, chamomile and lemon balm, or calendula and orange. Richel D'Ambra Spa & Salon in The Ritz-Carlton Hotel, Philadelphia caters to air travellers with its Optimal Hydration Facial. Using trehalose, baobab extract and hyaluronic acid, the treatment will make your face soft and smooth and leave you looking refreshed.

The Rittenhouse Spa & Club in The Rittenhouse Hotel offers spa packages for everyone, including options like tea for two paired with a 30-minute spa service and a gents signature manicure and pedicure. Guys can really pamper themselves with the nearly four-hour gentleman's ultimate treatment experience, which includes a facial, 90-minute massage, eye grooming and more - plus the option to add a hot shave, fine scotch and a cigar. A short distance from historic Valley Forge National Historical Park is the spa at The Valley Forge Casino Resort, a destination with modern guest rooms, live entertainment nightly and a full-amenity casino.

If you are in need of a little care, schedule a Bamboo Massage, which utilizes warm, authentic bamboo tools to promote circulation, nerve perception and relaxation. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Hong Kong AmCham president denied entry to Macau

UPDATE 1-Trump calls for World Bank to stop loaning to China

Australian firefighters await 'flooding rain' as people struggle to breathe

UPDATE 2-Indian rape victim dies in hospital after being set ablaze

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

Videos

Latest News

Extended financial aid to Unnao rape victim's kin: Cong leader Annu Tondon

Former Congress lawmaker Annu Tondon on Sunday said that the party has extended financial aid to the kin of Unnao rape victim, who breathed her last in the national capital on Friday. We Congress are with the family of the victim. Priyanka ...

Delhi govt displayed 'insensitive' approach in handling situation after fire in Anaj Mandi: Alka Lamba

Congress leader Alka Lamba on Sunday said that Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government has displayed an insensitive approach in handling the aftermaths of the fire incident that took place in Anaj Mandi at Rani Jhansi Road. Speaking to ANI, La...

Kolkata: Police arrest drug traffickers, seize 20 kg of hash

Police here arrested one drug peddler and acting upon the information received from him recovered 20 kilograms of hash charas from a flat in Kolkata. The accused was identified as Zakir by the police who added that the market value of the s...

HAL's Goa helicopter MRO project to be functional soon: Naik

The Hindustan Aeronautics Limiteds proposed project of helicopter maintenance, repair and overhaul MRO in Goa would become functional soon as all the hurdles have been cleared now, Union minister Shripad Naik said on Sunday. The HAL and Fr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019