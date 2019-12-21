Left Menu
Teens who vape are getting more addictive instead: Study

The concept of vaping among teens is introduced to reduce their smoking addiction but the recent study depicts the opposite.

  • Washington DC
  • Updated: 21-12-2019 21:56 IST
  • Created: 21-12-2019 21:56 IST
75 percent of teens who are into vaping, use nicotine, marijuana, and other mind-altering substances. Image Credit: ANI

The concept of vaping among teens is introduced to reduce their smoking addiction but the recent study depicts the opposite. The study was published by Elsevier in the American Journal of Preventive Medicine.

The data collected at the end of the research overshadows the conclusions of previous researches as it depicts that around 75 per cent of teens who are into vaping, use nicotine, marijuana, and other mind-altering substances and not just the vape flavouring. "Our study provided a more nuanced view of youth e-cigarette use behaviours than earlier studies. We found that youth were more likely to report vaping nicotine and marijuana than 'just flavouring' only, and that cigarette smoking intensity was associated with an increasing proportion of students reporting vaping nicotine only," said, Hongying Dai, Ph.D., Associate Professor at the College of Public Health, University of Nebraska Medical Center, Omaha, NE, USA.

Through this study, the researchers examined vaping patterns of 14,560 teens. The analysis went on for a period of 30 days. The conclusions that the study drew were that only 24.9 per cent of the teens were reported vaping only flavouring and a majority of 75.1 per cent was reported vaping nicotine, marijuana, and other mind-altering substances. (ANI)

