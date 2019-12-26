Left Menu
Development News Edition

Research unearths correlation between gender norms and views towards homosexuals

Homosexual men and women have often faced hatred and discrimination across many societies world over. To dive deeper into the origins of such homophobic prejudices, a group of researchers has analyzed the correlation between the beliefs regarding gender norms and the general perception towards gay men and lesbian women in different countries, both western and eastern.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 26-12-2019 15:10 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-12-2019 15:10 IST
Research unearths correlation between gender norms and views towards homosexuals
The new research analyses the attitudes towards homosexual men and women separately. Image Credit: ANI

Homosexual men and women have often faced hatred and discrimination across many societies world over. To dive deeper into the origins of such homophobic prejudices, a group of researchers has analyzed the correlation between the beliefs regarding gender norms and the general perception towards gay men and lesbian women in different countries, both western and eastern. In the research published in Social Psychological and Personality Science, Maria Laura Bettinsoli, Alexandra Suppes, and Jamie Napier from New York University - Abu Dhabi found that globally, gay men are disliked more than lesbian women across 23 countries. Their results also suggest negative attitudes are guided by the perception that gays and lesbians violate traditional gender norms. But in three countries, China, India, and South Korea, the correlation between beliefs in gender norms and attitudes towards gays and lesbians were absent or even reversed.

The team assessed attitudes towards gay men and lesbian women separately, noting that most research focuses on homosexuality as a broad category and doesn't separate attitudes by gender. Bettinsoli and colleagues were surprised at how consistently gay men were rated more negatively than lesbian women in a vast majority of their samples.

They were also surprised "at the consistency of the relationship between gender norm endorsement and sexual prejudice," said Bettinsoli. "Even though there were some non-Western countries that did not conform to the pattern, the majority of countries did." These findings were true for western countries including Argentina, Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, Great Britain, Hungary, Italy, Mexico, Peru, Poland, Spain, Sweden, and the USA. The same was true for Russia, South Africa, and Turkey too.

"We also found that, in line with previous research, the endorsement of gender norms was associated with anti-gay attitudes--toward both gay men and lesbian women--in every Western country in our sample," said Bettinsoli. In South Korea, the researchers saw that endorsement of gender norms was unrelated to attitudes toward gays and lesbians, and in Japan, there was a small association between gender norm endorsement and attitudes toward gay men, but not towards lesbian women.

"In China and India, the reverse pattern emerged. Those who were highest on the endorsement of traditional gender roles were the most positive toward gay men and lesbian women," explained Bettinsoli. While some of the countries show friendlier attitudes towards gays and lesbians, Bettinsoli noted that even in the more tolerant places discriminatory attitudes still exist.

The study is one of several appearing in a future special issue of Social Psychological and Personality Science focused on underrepresented populations. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Over 1,000 experts call for global action on 'depleting' groundwater

Sentiment Analysis on Bushfires in Australia: Will public anger unseat Scott Morrison?

The Last Kingdom Season 4 update: More on time jump, What latest we know

NTPC to invest Rs 50K crore to add 10GW solar energy capacity by 2022

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Bushfires in Australia: Will public anger unseat Scott Morrison?

In the Twitter based sentiment analysis, we noticed very strong anger against the incumbent Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison for his alleged ignorance to the rising bushfires in South Australia. As demands of his resignation are bec...

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

Videos

Latest News

15th anniversary of tsunami observed in Puducherry

15th anniversary of tsunami observed in Puducherry Puducherry Dec 26 PTI Chief Minister of Puducherry V Narayanasamy and legislators belonging to the ruling Congress on Thursday paid homage to the victims of the tsunami during the 15...

J&K govt to set up NCDC in Jammu

Jammu and Kashmir will setup a National Centre for Disease Control NCDC to give impetus to laboratory diagnosis of emerging diseases of public health importance in the Union Territory, officials said on Thursday. The centre will come up in ...

Presi prof leads anti-CAA rally in city, video goes viral

A senior faculty member of the Presidency University has led a protest rally against the Citizenship Amendment Act, 2019 and the NRC in the city, a video of which has gone viral on social media. The video shows Dean of Humanities and Socia...

Pune: 2 soldiers dead, 5 injured during bridging exercise

Two Indian Army soldiers have lost their lives, while five personnel were injured at College of Military Engineering here during the bridging exercise.Among those injured is one JCO. More details are currently awaited. ANI...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019