Left Menu
Development News Edition

Desktop plants can help you cope with workplace stress!

A latest study has suggested a rather unconventional quick fix for workplace stress. Pressure at work is unavoidable, but there is a green and leafy way to reduce its intensity.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 05-01-2020 22:16 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-01-2020 22:06 IST
Desktop plants can help you cope with workplace stress!
It is a well-known fact that plant life often brings mental peace.. Image Credit: ANI

A latest study has suggested a rather unconventional quick fix for workplace stress. Pressure at work is unavoidable, but there is a green and leafy way to reduce its intensity. The study carried out by the University of Hyogo in Awaji has observed that placing potted plants at the work desk can lead to some reduction in work-induced stress among office workers.

The researchers of the study -- Masahiro Toyoda, Yuko Yokota, Marni Barnes, and Midori Kaneko -- explored the practical use of indoor plants to boost mental health among employees typically the ones, who are removed from exposure to the healthy green environment. It is a well-known fact that plant life often brings mental peace but this study scientifically verifies the degree of psychological and physiological impact induced by indoor plants. The researchers took it to the real office settings and calculated stress reduction on employees.

The findings are published in their article "Potential of a Small Indoor Plant on the Desk for Reducing Office Workers' Stress" published in the open-access journal HortTechnology, by the American Society for Horticultural Science. Toyoda adds: "At present, not so many people fully understand and utilize the benefit of stress recovery brought by plants in the workplace. To ameliorate such situations, we decided it essential to verify and provide scientific evidence for the stress restorative effect by nearby plants in a real office setting."

The experiment was done with sixty-three workers in Japan to track the psychological and physiological changes before and after placing a plant on the worker's desk. The researchers measured psychological stress in the participants using the State-Trait Anxiety Inventory. The ratio of the participants whose pulse rate lowered significantly after a 3-minute rest with interaction with their desk plant proved definitive.

The whole point of the study was to verify the stress-reducing effect of gazing intentionally at a plant in a real office setting when a worker felt fatigued during office hours. Both passive and active involvement with plants in the workplace were considered for their contribution to the mitigation of stress and fatigue. Participants had both passive (visual access) and active(taking care ) involvement with plants. Furthermore, the researchers considered that intentionally gazing at the plant was, though not involving physical movement, active interaction with plants that office workers could do quickly and easily at their desks.

Participants were open to choose their preference for the plant and kept it near to their work desk. The calming effects calculated during the study showed that anxiety decreased significantly from pre to post-intervention. The researchers suggest that placing small plants within close sight contributed to psychological stress reduction across the board. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s draft PPP model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Song Joong-Ki to start filming Bogota in Columbia, Is Song Hye-Kyo having less work?

Blackpink’s Lisa receives apology from Bangkok café owner after ‘sexualizing’ her visit

UPDATE 1-Key Senate Republican wants to start Trump impeachment trial within days

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s draft PPP model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Videos

Latest News

AAP alleges Delhi Police denying entry to ambulances into JNU campus

The Aam Aadmi Party AAP on Sunday alleged that the Delhi Police was denying entry to the ambulances into the Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU campus. Update from Delhi Govt Health Department Ambulances are being denied entry into JNU campus....

Nishank urges JNU students to maintain peace, his ministry seeks report from university registrar

Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank urged JNU students to maintain dignity of the university and peace on the campus, as his ministry sought an immediate report from the registrar Pramod Kumar on the violence that erupted there on S...

MP: 2 OSDs transferred after their names come up in honey trap case

Arun Nigam, Officer on Special Duty OSD to Madhya Pradesh Mining Minister Pradeep Jaiswal has been sent to Scheduled Caste Welfare Department in the state. The Madhya Pradesh administration also sent Harish Kumar Khare, OSD to Food and Civi...

Naqvi accuses opposition parties of siding with forces that committed atrocities on minorities

Union Minorities Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Sunday accused the opposition parties of siding with the forces that committed atrocities on the persecuted minorities in their countries. We had expected that all the political parti...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020