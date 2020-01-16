Left Menu
Snap Fitness Poised for Continued International Expansion in 2020

 New clubs, new territories and new milestones are on the horizon for Snap Fitness. With more than one million members and 2,000+ clubs open or scheduled for development globally, the world's 24/7 fitness brand is positioned to continue its international growth and brand development in 2020.

Snap Fitness celebrates the new year with its 100th club opening in Europe and the launch of a new state-of-the-art club design with bespoke lighting and the latest fitness technology in the United Kingdom and Ireland. Additional key markets for expansion in 2020 include Australia, New Zealand, Mexico, Turkey and the United Arab Emirates.

"Whether we are expanding in current partner countries or entering new markets, communities are embracing our 24/7 model that provides fitness opportunities for everyone," says Allison McElroy, Chief Global Development Officer of Snap Fitness' parent company, Lift Brands. "New gyms are in development across the world, and our international expansion is a priority in 2020."

Snap Fitness' growth exploded in 2019, including the first-ever club opening in Taiwan. The brand also experienced significant growth of 46 percent in the Asia Pacific region and an overall membership increase of nine percent.

"Snap Fitness transcends trends by offering consistency in a market that is crowded and fast-moving," says Weldon Spangler, CEO of Lift Brands. "The Snap Fitness advantage is to continually innovate our gyms and make fitness accessible to everyone at any time. Our success provides more people opportunities to find success in their fitness goals."

Snap Fitness offers a boutique atmosphere, the latest technology and a variety of equipment to help each member achieve and see results.

About Lift Brands
Lift Brands is a leading innovator in the fitness industry as the parent brand to several fitness franchises and fitness brands worldwide including Snap Fitness, 9Round International Franchise, YogaFit Studios Franchise, Steele Fitness, and Fitness On Demand. With more than 1 Million members and 2,000+ locations open or scheduled for development in more than 26 countries, Lift Brands delivers results through the most rewarding fitness experiences in the world and changes lives daily. For more information on Lift Brands, please visit www.liftbrands.com.

Media Contact: Caitlin Tvrdik
952-567-5902
ctvrdik@liftbrands.com
www.liftbrands.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1077744/SnapFitness_Logo.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1077745/Lift_Brands_Logo.jpg

