Study reveals soy products reduce mortality risk from various health causes

A recent study published in the British Medical Journal states that people with more consumption of fermented soy products are on the comparatively safer end of mortality risk from various health causes.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Tokyo
  • |
  • Updated: 01-02-2020 19:26 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-02-2020 19:26 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

A recent study published in the British Medical Journal states that people with more consumption of fermented soy products are on the comparatively safer end of mortality risk from various health causes. However, the findings should be interpreted with caution as they may have been affected by confounding factors.

In Asian countries, especially Japan, several types of soy products are widely consumed, such as natto (soybeans fermented with Bacillus subtilis), miso (soybeans fermented with Aspergillus oryzae), and tofu (soybean curd). It is, however, unclear whether different soy products, especially fermented soy products, are associated with specific health effects.

So a team of researchers in Japan set out to investigate the association between several types of soy products and death from any cause ('all-cause mortality') and from cancer, total cardiovascular disease (heart disease and cerebrovascular disease), respiratory disease, and injury. They base their findings on 42,750 men and 50,165 women aged 45-74 years who were taking part in a study based on 11 of Japan's public health centre areas.

Participants filled detailed questionnaires about their dietary habits, lifestyle, and health status. Deaths were identified from residential registries and death certificates over a follow-up period of nearly 15 years. The researchers found that a higher intake of fermented soy (natto and miso) was associated with a significantly lower (10 per cent) risk of all-cause mortality, but total soy product intake was not associated with all-cause mortality.

Men and women who ate natto also had a lower risk of cardiovascular mortality than those who did not eat natto, but there was no association between soy intake and cancer-related mortality.These results persisted even after further adjusting for the intake of vegetables, which was higher among those consuming larger portions of natto. The authors point out that fermented soy products are richer in fiber, potassium and bioactive components than their non-fermented counterparts, which may help to explain their associations.

However, this is an observational study, so it can't establish cause, and the researchers cannot rule out the possibility that some of the observed risks may be due to other unmeasured factors. They say, "In this large prospective study conducted in Japan with a high rate of soy consumption, no significant association was found between intake of total soy products and all-cause mortality. In contrast, a higher intake of fermented soy products (natto and miso) was associated with a lower risk of mortality."

Increasing evidence has suggested that fermented soy products are associated with health benefits, write researchers in a linked editorial. Whether people eat those products depends on their food culture, they say, but some countries already include soy and fermented soy products in their dietary guidelines. Further studies are still required, however, "to refine our understanding of the health effects of fermented soy, and perhaps to inform the development of healthier and more palatable products," they add. "These efforts should be collaborative, including not only researchers but also policymakers and the food industry." (ANI)

Trump spoke to Ethiopia's Abiy, expressed optimism on giant Nile dam

WMSS 2020: Clariant's Swadhin Banerjee explains sunliquid process for ethanol production

We need a complete ecosystem on waste management: MD, Fortum India

Cervical cancer could be eliminated within next 100 years: Lancet study

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Latest News

Budget has betrayed people's aspirations, says Sisodia

Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi, Manish Sisodia on Saturday hit out at the Centre over the budget saying it has betrayed the aspirations of the people of Delhi. At a press conference, Sisodia said, This budget has betrayed the aspirations of...

Tennis-'Hello, I won, you can relax now' - Kenin calls nervous mom

Sofia Kenin shed a few tears and needed to find a way to keep her emotions in check during an epic final against Garbine Muguruza, but soon after lifting her first Grand Slam title the American had to rush to calm someone else down - her mo...

Nigeria creates committee to tackle issues that led to U.S. visa ban - presidency

Nigerias government has created a committee to address the issues that led to a suspension of U.S. immigrant visas to its citizens, the presidents office said on Saturday.Nigeria was among six countries, four of them in Africa, added to a v...

Customs duty hike to make imported mobile phones, chargers slightly expensive

Imported mobile phones and chargers may cost 1-2 per cent more as the government on Saturday announced increasing customs duty by 5-10 per cent. But industry observers say the hike in import duty will not affect consumers at large, as nearl...
