Dog displays unique talent of fitting record number of tennis balls in his mouth

A golden retriever just broke the most endearingly funny world record you would have ever heard of.

  New York
  Updated: 07-02-2020 20:31 IST
  Created: 07-02-2020 20:31 IST
Dog displays unique talent of fitting record number of tennis balls in his mouth
The six-year-old pooch named Finely can fix six tennis balls in his mouth (Picture courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

A golden retriever just broke the most endearingly funny world record you would have ever heard of. According to the New York Post, the six-year-old pooch, named, Finely can fix six tennis balls in his mouth.

This number is one more than the previous Guinness World Record set in 2003 by Augie from Texas, who belonged to the same breed. The New York Post cited the Democrat & Chronicle, which was told by owners Cheri and Rob Molloy from New York that Finley's knack for this special talent first became apparent back when he was two years old.

Cheri's daughter Erin recounted that when she was at a nearby lake with her mother and Finley, she suddenly saw "he's trotting over to me with four tennis balls in his mouth." Unfortunately, despite the evidence of Finely's special gift on Instagram, his remarkable feat couldn't be formally recognised by the Guinness Book of World Records.

The strict documentation required by Guniess has prevented the dog from securing his place in the history books. Finely's human parents are still in contact with Guinness but they expressed that the paperwork and formalities involved in the process require a lot of efforts. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

