Devotees celebrate Maha Shivaratri at Jammu's Ranbireshwar Temple

An atmosphere of festivity and devotion prevailed over Jammu's Ranbireshwar Temple on Friday on the occasion of Maha Shivaratri. Countless devotees from all walks of life offered their prayers to the Shiva lingams and deities of Shiva and Parvati at the shrine.

As the air echoed with the sounds of musical instruments and bhajans, ANI talked to a few people in attendance about how the festival is being celebrated and what significance it holds for them and the society in general.According to Jitender Gupta, Maha Shivaratri celebrations in Jammu are organised on a grand scale, especially at the Ranbireshwar temple. Gupta then further went on to express that he prays to Lord Shiva that Jammu and Kashmir, and for that matter, the whole world is blessed with peace and tranquillity. Another gentleman informed that the festivity would carry on throughout the day and well into the night. Maha Shivaratri also gives the people an opportunity to congregate on a large scale, which helps in strengthening their spirit of brotherhood, he said. Manas Ranjan from Orrisa told ANI," My family and I visit the temple every year on Mahashivaratri." Expressing his immense faith in Lord Shiva, he said that all the wishes he has made until now at Ranbireshwar have come true.

The festival of 'Maha Shivratri' which literally translates to 'the greatest night of Shiva' is one of the most splendidly celebrated festivals across the country. The occasion celebrates the grand marriage of the lord of destruction, Shiva -- with the goddess of fertility, love, and beauty -- Parvati.

On this day, devotees across the country are seen flocking to temples, that often witness long queues from as early as the break of the dawn Special prayers are offered in all Shiva temples throughout the holy night. Devotees also partake in fasting following the traditional rituals. (ANI)

