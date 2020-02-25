World's oldest man passes away at 112

Chitetsu Watanabe from Japan, who was the oldest living man in the world, passed away at the ripe old age of 112 on Sunday (local time). The announcement was made through a statement issued by the Niigata prefecture government, reported CNN.

Born on March 5, 1907, Watanabe was confirmed to be the oldest living man by the Guinness Book of World Records on February 12 this year. Guinness World Record revealed that Watanabe was born in Niigata and eventually went to work at a sugarcane plantation in Taiwan.

Later on, he came back to his birthplace and was employed at an agricultural office where he worked till retirement. Despite his unbelievably long stint in this world, Watanabe was four years shy of claiming the record for the oldest man in recorded history.

According to Guinness, the honour for being the longest living man ever earlier belonged to Japan's Jiroemon Kimura who passed away at the age of 116 in 2013.CNN also reported that while talking to a local newspaper in 2019, Watanabe revealed that the secret to living long was "not to get angry and keep a smile on your face". (ANI)

