Pizzeria promotes dog adoption by putting flyers of canines on pizza boxes

In an attempt to help dogs find forever homes, a pizza shop in New York has started the initiative of putting flyers for canines on pizza boxes. According to CNN, the pizzeria - The Just Pizza & Wing Co - has started giving its customers pizzas in boxes having pictures of displaced dogs.

The heart-melting campaign of the pizzeria also includes a provision under which people who adopt dogs featured on their boxes get USD 50 gift certificate of the store. The owner of the franchise, Mary Alloy, was struck with the idea when she was volunteering with the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) along with her three children.

Alloy used to volunteer along with an event coordinator Kimberly LaRussa. "Kimberly texted me one night and was like, 'Hey, what would you think about putting pictures of the dogs on pizza boxes?' and I just couldn't wait," CNN quoted Alloy as saying.

"We are all animal lovers here, so I got permission from the franchise to do it and immediately got to work," she added. According to CNN, the franchise has been receiving a tremendous amount of interest from the customers with a six-month-old puppy being adopted after the first day of the scheme.

The business of the pizzeria is also booming in the light of the pet-friendly initiative. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.